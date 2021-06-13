Published: 7:43 PM June 13, 2021

Skylight opens at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans on Tuesday, June 22. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

A seamless blend of comedy and sadness will be played out on the Abbey Theatre stage next week.

David Hare's state of the nation play Skylight opens in St Albans on Tuesday, June 22.

"You only have to say the words ‘social worker’… ’probation officer’… ’counsellor’… for everyone in this country to sneer," says Kyra Hollis in Skylight.

Juliette Kulikovs plays Kyra in Skylight at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Juliette Kulikovs, who plays Kyra, a young school teacher, says: "Kyra’s an independent woman. She’s driven, she’s bright and she knows what she wants.

"She’s not perfect – there are flaws – but it’s interesting to delve into her evocative back story and to see where she is now.

"As for what we manage to create on stage… well, you’ll just have to wait and see."

Russell Vincent plays Tom Sergeant in Skylight at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Russell Vincent, who plays Tom Sergeant, is a huge fan of playwright David Hare. He’s thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this thought-provoking play to the Abbey Theatre.

"Tom has some admirable qualities, but it’s sometimes difficult to like him.

"Without doubt, he is the most challenging and complex character I’ve ever played," says Russell.

Arthur Roberts plays Edward Sergeant, Tom’s teenage son, in Skylight at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Arthur Roberts plays Edward Sergeant, Tom’s teenage son.

He says: "I was delighted to be offered the role of Edward in Skylight, although once I read the script it dawned on me that this would be no small undertaking.

"Initially I felt I was unprepared for the intense, genius that is David Hare’s masterpiece.

"However, once rehearsals began, I quickly got to know and enjoy playing Edward – a character who sometimes bears an uncomfortably close resemblance to me.

"Working with such a small cast adds a unique dimension to the experience and it is one which I am glad to have the opportunity to learn from."

Witty, dramatic and as rewarding today as it was when it opened, Skylight is one of Hare’s best, about the gap between what is reconcilable and what is not.

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre Main Stage from Tuesday, June 22 to Saturday, June 26 at 8pm.

All performances are also being livestreamed. To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.



