Amazing Grace's free online concert to spread positivity during lockdown

Published: 4:00 PM January 28, 2021

A St Albans singer-songwriter is hoping to spread some much-needed positivity during lockdown with a free online concert.

Grace George is hosting the virtual gig on her social media pages on Friday, February 5 from 7pm.





Like all musicians, Grace has encountered many challenges during these unprecedented times, especially with the doors to live music venues currently closed.

However, the singer is using her musical talents to help others get through lockdown by performing online shows.

She said: "One of the ways I have overcome the issues of quarantine is by offering regular live concerts on Facebook and Instagram."

Grace has been developing herself as an artist for a number of years.

The just turned 23 year old, with over 1.5 million streams on Spotify, has made a living for herself by making music and playing live gigs across the country.

When performing live, GG accompanies her voice with guitar, piano and Loop Station, that performance instrument made famous by artists such as Ed Sheeran and KT Tunstall.

Looping gives her the freedom to essentially become a 'one woman band'.

With nine years of gigging experience, Grace knows how to adapt her set list to suit the audience in front of her, and even sometimes takes requests at more intimate gigs to make the live music experience as special as possible.

Mac MacLaren, the editor of Lemonrock, the UK's biggest gig guide, left a charming review of one of the singer-songwriter's St Albans performances.

He wrote of her gig at The White Lion: "It's unusual to witness anyone who can silence an audience with their ability to play, sing and visually entertain."

The reviewer added: "I'd say that Grace's vocal control is amongst the best I've heard: strong and confident but comfortable and warming all at the same time.

"Grace handled us – including a rather bizarre heckler – with gentle skill and natural humour."

Even though we can't go to a live music venue right now due to the national lockdown, Grace is offering regular live stream concerts on her Facebook and Instagram pages – both @officialgracegeorge.

These are completely free, appropriate for all ages, and the next one is being held on Friday, February 5.

Not only this, the musician and songwriter’s smokey and emotive vocals feature on a growing collection of 'acoustic cover' recordings that can be found on all digital music platforms.

