Join St Albans flash mob for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Would you like to take part in a secret flash mob to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Westminster Lodge leisure centre is inviting people of all abilities to get involved in the event, which will see a group of people suddenly burst into a dance routine in a public place.

The date and location of the flash mob is being kept secret, but the centre is organising a “through the decades” choreographed dance class on Thursdays to get participants ready.

Active communities manager Kirsty Jones said: “We really want as many local people as possible to get involved in this, to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and also to put on a fantastic live event in St Albans this summer. All abilities are welcome, so if you’ve always wanted to be involved in a flash mob, then it’s time to tick something off your bucket list! This will be huge fun to be a part of and you’ll be exercising regularly and learning some new dance moves too. “

The flash mob classes started last Thursday, but will be running from 8.10-9.10pm for at least nine weeks so there is plenty of time to get involved.

Call 01727 736080 to book your place now, or for more information email stalbansactivecommunities@everyoneactive.com