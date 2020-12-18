News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

The Secret Garden is still open – just online only now

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 12:16 PM December 18, 2020   
The Secret Garden at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Iain Robertson

The Company of Ten's Christmas production of The Secret Garden will be a live-stream only event now that Hertfordshire has been placed in Tier 3 - Credit: Iain Robertson

You can still visit The Secret Garden live – online only instead of actually in the Abbey Theatre auditorium.

The Company of Ten's Christmas production of the children's classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett opens in St Albans tomorrow – Saturday, December 19.

The Secret Garden at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Picture: Abbey Theatre

The Secret Garden can be seen as a live-stream from the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Anne Frizell and Iain Robertson Abbey Theatre

With the whole of Hertfordshire – and therefore St Albans – in Tier 3 from midnight, audiences won't be allowed into the Abbey Theatre as it closes its doors again to the public.

However, the Westminster Lodge, Holywell Hill venue's 'hybrid' performances mean audiences can still watch a stream of the show live online at home.

An Abbey Theatre Instagram post said: "If you had booked to see an in-theatre performance, we will automatically transfer your booking to the live streamed version.

"This will be performed live on the same date and time as your original booking." 

If you do not wish to watch the live-stream performance, contact boxoffice@abbeytheatre.org.uk to arrange for a refund or credit for future Company of Ten shows.

To buy a live stream ticket go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Tier 3 revision announced for St Albans district
  2. 2 A414 longabout safety improvements open at last
  3. 3 Have yourself a merry little Christmas with some of St Albans' famous faces
  1. 4 City retailer condemns planters and market traders for disrupting deliveries
  2. 5 Primary school pupils investigate after mysterious monolith appears in playground
  3. 6 COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of Herts enter Tier 3
  4. 7 Oh furry night - church re-enacts Nativity with guinea pigs
  5. 8 Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners
  6. 9 Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans
  7. 10 St Albans Argos becomes temporary tent town for homeless
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans

Maya Derrick

person

St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus