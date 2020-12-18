The Secret Garden is still open – just online only now

Published: 12:16 PM December 18, 2020

The Company of Ten's Christmas production of The Secret Garden will be a live-stream only event now that Hertfordshire has been placed in Tier 3 - Credit: Iain Robertson

You can still visit The Secret Garden live – online only instead of actually in the Abbey Theatre auditorium.

The Company of Ten's Christmas production of the children's classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett opens in St Albans tomorrow – Saturday, December 19.

The Secret Garden can be seen as a live-stream from the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Anne Frizell and Iain Robertson Abbey Theatre

With the whole of Hertfordshire – and therefore St Albans – in Tier 3 from midnight, audiences won't be allowed into the Abbey Theatre as it closes its doors again to the public.

However, the Westminster Lodge, Holywell Hill venue's 'hybrid' performances mean audiences can still watch a stream of the show live online at home.

An Abbey Theatre Instagram post said: "If you had booked to see an in-theatre performance, we will automatically transfer your booking to the live streamed version.

"This will be performed live on the same date and time as your original booking."

If you do not wish to watch the live-stream performance, contact boxoffice@abbeytheatre.org.uk to arrange for a refund or credit for future Company of Ten shows.

To buy a live stream ticket go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk