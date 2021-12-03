Where and when can you see Santa's float in St Albans?
- Credit: Toby Shepheard Photography
Father Christmas is back on his float doing the rounds across St Albans.
The annual Round Table fundraiser is supporting a host of local charities including Centre 33, Redbourn Scouts and Youth Talk.
Typically the float starts at 6.30pm on weekday evening routes, or around 4pm at weekends.
Wednesday December 8: St Albans City station collection and Fleetville
Thursday December 9: Townsend
Friday December 10: The Camp
Saturday December 11: Marshalswick
Sunday December 12: Redbourn (route 1)
Monday December 13: Highfield
Tuesday December 14: New Greens
Wednesday December 15: St Albans City station collection and Beech Bottom
Thursday December 16: Oakwood
Friday December 17: Chiswell Green
Saturday December 18: St Stephen's
Sunday December 19: City to Abbey
Monday December 20: London Colney
Tuesday December 21: Cottonmill
Wednesday December 22: Redbourn (route 2)
Friday December 24: St Michael's
For safety reasons the Round Table are asking members of the public not to congregate at the starting points. It is better to wave at Santa somewhere along the route.
They have a live 'Santa Tracker' which charts the progress of the float along the route map. This goes live at the start of each route and will show at: https://www.stalbansroundtable.org.uk/
In December 2019 the St Albans Round Table Santa Float raised over £20K for local charities, last year they were able to raise just over £12K which was a massive achievement given the significant restrictions observed at that time. This year they are more of less back to normal and have set a challenging £20K target.