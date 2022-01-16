Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life filmed in Hertfordshire

Video

The third and final season of Ricky Gervais' After Life series has arrived on streaming site Netflix.

But did you know the black comedy-drama was partly filmed in Hertfordshire?

Ricky Gervais as Tony in series 3 of After Life. - Credit: Ray Burmiston. 2021 Netflix Inc.

Set in the small, fictitious town of Tambury, After Life follows Tony Johnson (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the Tambury Gazette local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) dies from cancer.

Scenes of all three series were filmed on location in High Street, Hemel Hempstead, near St Mary's Church and The Old Town Hall, with the Herts town doubling for parts of Tambury.

Hemel Hempstead's High Street and the small square opposite The Cochin Indian Restaurant and High Spirits off licence are visible in the opening minutes of the first episode of season three when Kath, played by Diane Morgan, gets out of a Rolls-Royce on her way to the Tambury Gazette offices.

Ricky Gervais as Tony with Diane Morgan as Kath at the Tambury Fair in the final episode of series 3 of After Life. - Credit: Natalie Seery

During filming of season 3 back in May 2021, Dacorum Police posted a picture on Facebook of a Police Community Support Officer on patrol bumping into Ricky Gervais outside the 'Tambury Gazette offices' in Hemel's Old Town.

A number of shops, restaurants, cafes and other businesses in the area, such as The House of Elliott, have been used for filming over the three series.

Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead also features in the programme, with the Tambury Fair in the season 3 closing episode six filmed there last May.

Ricky Gervais as Tony at the Tambury Fair in the final episode of series 3 of After Life, with the funfair scenes filmed in Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Ray Burmiston. 2021 Netflix Inc.

Other After Life filming locations include Hampstead, with Tony's home in the series located in the Vale of Heath, a hamlet in north Hampstead, and Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire.

Camber Sands in Sussex was where Tony walks his dog Brandy along the beach.

After Life isn't the first Ricky Gervais series to have been partly shot on location in Hertfordshire.

Scenes from the Extras sitcom episode starring David Bowie were filmed in Hertford, with Bowie singing 'Chubby Little Loser' at the piano to Gervais' character Andy Millman.

Ricky Gervais as Tony with dog Brandy in series 3 of After Life. - Credit: Natalie Seery. 2021 Netflix, Inc.

A Netflix series from Derek Productions, After Life is created, written and directed by The Office star Ricky Gervais. It had been watched by more than 85 million people worldwide before season 3 dropped.

In the six-part first season of the global smash, Tony (Ricky Gervais) changes after his wife Lisa dies.

After contemplating taking his own life, he decides instead to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on.

He thinks it’s like a super power — not caring about himself or anyone else — but it turns out to be tricky when everyone is trying to save the nice guy they used to know.

Ricky Gervais as Tony in the final series of After Life. - Credit: Natalie Seery. 2021 Netflix Inc.

In series two, whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him, each grappling with their own problems.

In the six-episode final series, which launched on streamer Netflix on Friday, January 14, Tony is still desperately mourning the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Ashley Jensen as Emma in the first episode of series 3 of After Life. - Credit: Natalie Seery. 2021 Netflix, Inc.

As a result, Tony finds is hard to let nurse Emma into his life and keeps her at arm's length as just a friend, as she will never match Lisa.

Will Tony ever truly embrace the future if he can't let go of the past?

Ricky Gervais as Tony and Kerry Godliman as Lisa in season 3 of Netflix series After Life. - Credit: Natalie Seery. © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

While still struggling with immense grief, Tony starts to realise as the series progresses that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live.

After all, every end is a new beginning.

Starring alongside Gervais is Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road) as Tony’s brother-in-law Matt Braden, his boss at the local newspaper, and Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow) as Tony’s best-friend and Tambury Gazette photographer Lenny.

Tony Way as Lenny, Diane Morgan as Kath, and Ricky Gervais as Tony in the final season of After Life. - Credit: Natalie Seery

Ashley Jensen, who starred alongside Gervais in Extras, plays nurse Emma in After Life.

Ashley Jensen as nurse Emma in the final series of After Life. - Credit: Netflix

The cast also includes Joe Wilkinson (The Cockfields) as postman Pat, Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey) as Anne, and David Bradley (The Harry Potter movie series, Game of Thrones) as Tony's dad.

Others appearing in season three include Peter Egan and Tracy Ann Oberman.

Tracy Ann Oberman as Rebecca at the Tambury Fair in the final episode of series 3 of After Life. - Credit: Ray Burmiston. 2021 Netflix Inc.

And for those asking 'Does the dog die in After Life?', the answer is no.