Three Sisters can be seen at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Danny Kaan.

The current exciting play from OVO’s New Writing Festival is 'Three Sisters'; a gutsy, clever and funny reworking of Anton Chekhov’s classic from Knuckledown theatre company.

This is a fresh interpretation featuring only the three sisters, played by a trio of strong and engaging actors.

Chloe Wade captured the energy and aspiration of youngest sister Irena perfectly.

Chloe Metcalfe as Olga, the oldest sister, demonstrated the battle between a maternal love for her siblings and a frustration for what she has sacrificed for them.

And Masha, troubled middle sister, played by Lisa-Marie Ashworth showed a woman fighting a painful battle with depression yet with a cheeky glint in her eye hinting at what she might have once been.

So, why have the other 11 characters been axed? Presumably this was not just to cut the play from three hours to one!

Director Matt Strachan explains that in the original play, the male characters dominated the play with “idle Chekhovian chatter.” I admire this idea of taking the central characters and letting the whole action of the play be through their eyes.

It is their story – not the men’s – and the lovely touch of calling every male character Alan belittles them instead of the sisters.

There is one omission – Natasha, the baddy sister-in-law. Natasha is an important character because she stands for everything the sisters are against – she drives change while they hark back to the past.

However, the way Knuckledown handled this was pure genius. Natasha was the unseen and often mocked family member and this culminated in a hilarious ukulele death ballad.

The Maltings is such a versatile space and much as I am a sucker for interesting staging, it was surprisingly refreshing to have a traditional proscenium layout.

The characters quickly broke down the fourth wall by addressing the audience directly so the staging did not inhibit our relationship with them.

The set, their back garden in Wigan, was simple but well planned and executed. The washing line acted as a costume rail and the flower bed moved as each season passed.

The inner turmoil of the characters reaches a crescendo towards the end and I loved the way the set was used.

The sound and lighting design were also great – they complemented the action perfectly, often playfully.

This play draws a parallel between COVID, particularly lockdown, and the original story. I completely understand why Knuckledown chose to pursue this path. However, I wonder whether they were doing themselves a slight disservice here.

Their interpretation was brilliant without it, and I want them to be able to perform this for years to come when the association is not so raw. I’m sure there is scope for some re-invention however.

So who should go and see this play? Everyone of course! It has a sort of Edinburgh Festival vibe and if you have ever studied theatre, it is a must.

Chekhov lovers like me will appreciate how this is true to the spirit of the original play. If you hate the original, you will like the irreverent tone and jokes about returning to Manchester.

If you don’t know the play at all, like one audience member I spoke to, it is still definitely worth a trip even though she felt she wanted more time to get the know the characters.

Let’s turn this point around and say this is not only a great self-standing piece of theatre but leaves you hungry to seek out the original. Thanks for a great evening, Knuckledown!





Three Sisters can be seen at the Maltings Theatre until Saturday, March 26.



