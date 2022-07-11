Review

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

Madeleine Burton reviews OVO's production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans.

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

The Importance of having such a talented drama company as OVO performing in St Albans has become abundantly clear since it founded the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

As well as other drama companies appearing, OVO also puts on several productions of its own and its standard just seems to get higher and higher.

Currently, OVO is performing Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece, The Importance of Being Earnest as part of the festival and it is fair to say the company brings new life to a classic.

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

It is not just the addition of music that, although it is completely out of kilter with the period in which the play is set, works most of the time.

What lifts it out of the ordinary is the interpretation of the play. Set in the Roaring Twenties, it is brought remarkably up to date in many respects.

The humour is milked to the fullest extent, the quality of the acting is excellent, and the attention to detail from co-directors Adam Nichols and Matt Strachan is remarkable.

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

Like Shakespeare, Wilde’s plays have to be performed well to provide 21st century entertainment.

Having seen several much poorer versions of The Importance of Being Earnest, this one stands out.

Charlie Clee as a mincing and pirouetting Algernon Montcrieff and Lyle Fulton as the blustery Jack Worthing set the standard. These two bring their characters to life.

With the introduction of the ghastly snob, Lady Bracknell, played with gusto and wit by Anna Franklin, the production goes up yet another notch.

Anna Franklin as Lady Bracknell in OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

Emilia Harrild as Gwendolen Fairfax and Eloise Westwood as Cecily Cardew come into their own when they decide they are best friends within minutes of meeting each other.

But no review of this production would be fair without mention of the more minor figures.

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

Emma Wright’s Miss Prism and Jon Bonner’s Rev Chasuble are perfectly cast and what can I say about Paul Manuel as Lane, Algernon’s laconic butler, and Guido Garcia Lueches as all the members of the Merriman family waiting on Jack and Cecily except that they are priceless. Comedy at its absolute best.

The Importance of Being Earnest really is local theatre at its finest.

It runs at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium until next Sunday, July 17, and tickets can be obtained from www.ovo.org.uk

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks

OVO's production of The Importance of Being Earnest at the Roman Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Elliott Franks



