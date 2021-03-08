News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Darkly comic drama's world premiere stream from St Albans theatre

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:23 PM March 8, 2021   
The Removal Service will have its world premiere as a live stream from the Maltings Theatre in St Albans.

The world premiere of a new play will be live-streamed from a St Albans theatre this weekend.

Alice Briganti and Will Pattle's The Removal Service will be streamed from the Maltings Theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 13.

Directed by Luke Adamson, the production will then be available to download until Saturday, March 27.

Will Pattle in The Removal Service

The show continues OVO and the Maltings Theatre's spring streaming season following The Regina Monologues, the recording of which you can still watch until March 13.

Disguised as removal men, brothers Zeek and Greg attempt to rob a house on the outskirts of London in The Removal Service.

However, a terrifying discovery flips the situation on its head and they get more than they bargained for.

The Removal Service is a fast-paced, darkly comic drama about family, deceit, morality, masculinity and unbottling the truth.

Luke Adamson, director of The Removal Service.

Director Luke Adamson said: "I have been directing for 10 years and worked a lot with new writing and when this script landed in my inbox I knew I had to do it.

"It is character driven drama that solicits lots of laughs from the absurdity of the situation that these two very real people find themselves in.

"It’s exactly the kind of theatre I love and I hope you will, too."
 
At the end of the performance, Maltings Theatre artistic director Adam Nichols will be interviewing the writers – Alice and Will – and the show's director, Luke Adamson, to find out more about their creative process and the experience of creating and working on this fantastic play.

Chicho Tche stars in The Removal Service.

The play will be performed live on Saturday evening, and will be available to download for a fortnight thereafter.

Tickets for the live stream cost £10. Tickets to download the show cost £5.
 
"I really hope you will join us for the second of our spring trio of live performances, which promises to be another unforgettable night of entertainment," said Adam Nichols.

Following The Removal Service, Trestle will be performed as a live stream on Saturday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

It will then be available as a download for a fortnight.

For tickets, visit  www.maltingstheatre.co.uk 



 

