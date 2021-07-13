Redbourn Players prepare for lockdown play in village hall
- Credit: Redbourn Players
As lockdown restrictions end next week when the country moves to Step 4 of the government's roadmap, one local amateur dramatic society is presenting a production written specially for these challenging COVID times.
Redbourn Players' forthcoming production of Lockdown in Little Grimley opens at Redbourn Village Hall on Thursday, July 22.
From the pen of comedy playwright David Tristram, it's a one-act play about the Little Grimley Dramatic Society as they plan their next production, which is a touching love story set in a hospital during lockdown.
The show contains some adult content.
The production can be seen on Thursday, July 22, Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, with two performances per night, at 7pm and 9pm.
All tickets cost £5. Tickets are available from Ashtons in the High Street or by email to Redbourn.players@gmail.com.
All COVID regulations will be followed for audience members' safety.
