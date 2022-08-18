Theatre review: Rapunzel at the Alban Arena

What better way to let your hair down this summer than with an all-singing, all-dancing performance of classic fairytale Rapunzel?

But don't make the mistake I did and be fooled into thinking this is a stage version of Disney classic Tangled, it's actually a brand new show from Scott Ritchie Productions, complete with a host of infectious songs.

With daughters of two, six and 10, there was always a risk that it would be lost on one of them, but reassuringly Rapunzel proved a hit with all three ages.

The story owes an obvious debt to Tangled in the form of Mother Gothel and hundreds of Chinese lanterns being let go to mark Rapunzel's birthday, but otherwise it's a totally different narrative, albeit sticking to the basic concept of girl with supernaturally long hair being kept prisoner in a tower for years on end.

Stand-out performances came from the tap-dancing horse Sid, with Adam Scotland channelling his inner TOWIE, and the remarkable Bethany Staton as Gothel belting out her numbers with talent worthy of the West End.

It's a little weird to watch what is effectively a pantomime in the middle of summer, but in many ways it's closer to musical theatre with a focus on the songs rather than any gags, with the tight cast of six switching costumes and roles as required.

Much to the delight of my eldest, there was an opportunity to meet with the cast members for a photo after the show, which is a nice bonus to complete the whole experience.

Unfortunately it was a case of hair today, gone tomorrow for Rapunzel in St Albans, so let's hope the success of this week's performances prompts its return at a later date.



