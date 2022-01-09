You can sign up now for Cancer Research UK's Race For Life events in Hertfordshire this year. - Credit: Lesley Martin

Race for Life is set to return to St Albans this year and everyone is welcome to enter.

To encourage people to sign up to Cancer Research UK's much-loved fundraiser in Verulamium Park, there's a half price entry offer this month.

Anyone who joins this January can claim a special 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50

The Race for Life events take place at Verulamium Park on Sunday, July 17 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose between the 5K and 10K events.

You can sign up now for Cancer Research UK's Race For Life events in Hertfordshire this year. - Credit: Lesley Martin

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer. January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active.

"By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance.

"But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life St Albans will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Elisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe.

"If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

To enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, visit raceforlife.org