St Albans celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style at sold-out Cathedral concert

Alan Davies

Published: 11:08 AM July 13, 2022
Updated: 11:38 AM July 13, 2022
Some of the many singers performing in St Albans Cathedral.

Some of the many singers performing in St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

Over 1,100 Hertfordshire residents, and guests from further afield, filled St Albans Cathedral last Wednesday for a concert in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The special concert on July 6 was presented by the St Albans International Organ Festival and the Hertfordshire Lieutenancy.

Demand for tickets was so high that they sold out weeks before the event.

Relay screens were installed so that extra day tickets could be made available, without a direct view but with immediate access to the exhilarating atmosphere and exceptional music-making.

Gareth Malone conducts 'Wherever You Are' in St Albans Cathedral.

Gareth Malone conducts 'Wherever You Are' in St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

The enthusiastic audience included The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss.

They were joined by dignitaries from Hertfordshire County Council and St Albans City & District Council, and many delighted friends and family of the performers.

Presenter Gareth Malone in St Albans Cathedral.

Presenter Gareth Malone in St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

The event was presented by choirmaster and broadcasting star Gareth Malone along with the celebrated Hertfordshire-based actor Anna Franklin.

Over 250 performers included The British State Trumpeters, dressed in full regalia, and the Southbank Sinfonia from London, conducted by Simon Over.

Conductor Simon Over acknowledges the performers

Conductor Simon Over acknowledges the performers - Credit: Stephen Boffey

The massed choir was made up of 160 singers representing St Albans Bach Choir, Parliament Choir and local choirs.

A 60-voice children’s choir featured the boy and girl choristers of St Albans Cathedral alongside choirs from the Abbey School and St Michael’s Church School.

Pete Letanka conducts his own 'Hope and Glory' in St Albans Cathedral.

Pete Letanka conducts his own 'Hope and Glory' in St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

Yet another talented Hertfordshire resident, Pete Letanka, brought the house down with his inspirational ‘Hope & Glory’ which was commissioned to close the Music for Youth Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in 2016.

After concert costs are covered, net proceeds will be divided equally between hospices serving Hertfordshire communities and St Albans International Organ Festival.

A few of the Jubilee singers.

A few of the Jubilee singers. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

Performers in full flow during the Jubilee concert in St Albans Cathedral.

Performers in full flow during the Jubilee concert in St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

Leo Letanka is presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss to the Duchess of Gloucester.

Leo Letanka, a Year Three pupil at St Michael's Primary School, is presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss to the Duchess and Duke of Gloucester. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

The grand finale of the Jubilee concert in St Albans Cathedral.

The grand finale of the Jubilee concert in St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephen Boffey

The audience in St Albans Cathedral for the concert in celebration of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The audience in St Albans Cathedral for the concert in celebration of HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Stephen Boffey


Music
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
St Albans Cathedral
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

