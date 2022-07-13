Gallery
St Albans celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style at sold-out Cathedral concert
- Credit: Stephen Boffey
Over 1,100 Hertfordshire residents, and guests from further afield, filled St Albans Cathedral last Wednesday for a concert in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The special concert on July 6 was presented by the St Albans International Organ Festival and the Hertfordshire Lieutenancy.
Demand for tickets was so high that they sold out weeks before the event.
Relay screens were installed so that extra day tickets could be made available, without a direct view but with immediate access to the exhilarating atmosphere and exceptional music-making.
The enthusiastic audience included The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss.
They were joined by dignitaries from Hertfordshire County Council and St Albans City & District Council, and many delighted friends and family of the performers.
The event was presented by choirmaster and broadcasting star Gareth Malone along with the celebrated Hertfordshire-based actor Anna Franklin.
Over 250 performers included The British State Trumpeters, dressed in full regalia, and the Southbank Sinfonia from London, conducted by Simon Over.
The massed choir was made up of 160 singers representing St Albans Bach Choir, Parliament Choir and local choirs.
A 60-voice children’s choir featured the boy and girl choristers of St Albans Cathedral alongside choirs from the Abbey School and St Michael’s Church School.
Yet another talented Hertfordshire resident, Pete Letanka, brought the house down with his inspirational ‘Hope & Glory’ which was commissioned to close the Music for Youth Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in 2016.
After concert costs are covered, net proceeds will be divided equally between hospices serving Hertfordshire communities and St Albans International Organ Festival.