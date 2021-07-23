Celebrate diversity with Pub Pride event in St Albans, Harpenden and Wheathampstead

Published: 10:00 AM July 23, 2021

More than 30 pubs and businesses from across the St Albans area have signed up for tonight's first annual Pub Pride event.

Run by charity Ask for Clive, the event has been put together to allow pubs to welcome the LGBTQ+ community and highlight their commitment to diversity. It became especially important in 2021 as many young people have never really been able to celebrate Pride or a night out with their community.

Participating venues will all be dressed in Pub Pride bunting and flags, and St Albans Museum will be shining Pride lights on the night. They include the likes of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Dylans, Sucker Punch, Punchin Palooka, The Snug, The Beech House, The Craft and Cleaver, The Mermaid, The Peacock, The Lower Red Lion, The Horn, The Great Northern, The Victoria, The Hare and Hounds, Goat and The Mad Squirrel Tap.

Ask For Clive was founded in St Albans in 2019 to create welcome spaces and work with venues to combat discrimination, and founder Danny Clare said: "Ask For Clive has been overwhelmed with the support for their first annual Pub Pride event.

"We have challenged venues to put on their own night, Dylans will be offering the official Pub Pride cocktail Clive’s Pride Paloma, there will be live music at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, and we are also pleased to have support from the majority of city centre venues.

"Farr Brew have also brewed a special Pride Pale for the night, this will be available in each of their seven pubs including the Red Cow in Harpenden and Elephant and Castle in Wheathampstead. A contribution for each pint sold will go to Ask For Clive.

"We look forward to a wonderful night both nationally and in and around St Albans on Friday."

For a full list of venues nationally, please visit us at www.pubpride.com.