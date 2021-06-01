Published: 4:24 PM June 1, 2021

Organisers of St Albans' Pub in the Park are giving away free tickets to key workers as a thank you for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pub in the Park with Tom Kerridge and Friends returns to Verulamium Park from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12.

The people behind the food and music festival want to say thank you to key workers and will be serving up 1,000 complimentary tickets at each venue on the 2021 tour.

Do you know a heroic key worker that deserves a special day out?

PITP is allocating the majority of free tickets to the NHS Trusts in each region the festival visits, but promoters have saved 100 pairs of tickets at each location for locals to nominate someone they'd like to treat.

From NHS workers and carers to refuse teams, teachers and cleaners, our key workers have kept the nation going in the last year, helping us all through tough times. Now it’s time to say a little thank you.

Earlier this year, Dr Nick Sherwood, critical care consultant and emergency planning clinical lead for Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, was looking for a way he could thank all his hardworking staff for their incredible heroism over the last year.

Inspired by Dr Nick Sherwood, Tom Kerridge and the Pub in the Park team will be giving away a total of 8,000 tickets to local heroes across the summer in a campaign called 'A Thousand Thank Yous'.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis, with nominations open from today – June 1, 2021.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge said: “Key workers have been the true superheroes of this pandemic, and we want to say thanks by offering 1,000 complimentary tickets per region we visit so these superstars can let their hair down while enjoying some awesome music and lush grub.”



Dr Nick Sherwood said: “The past year has been one of the hardest for everyone around the world, and especially front line workers. I know from first-hand experience how hard doctors and nurses have worked in the past year, and just how much they have given up for their jobs.

"So quite simply I wanted to thank my team for being superheroes, and what better way than with the help of my great friends at Pub in the Park.”



In each town and city on the tour, Pub in the Park will be reserving 200 tickets – 100 pairs – for personal nominations.

For St Albans' Pub in the Park, key workers will receive tickets to the session on Friday, September 10.

The deadline for St Albans nominations is August 1.

People can nominate a key worker at www.pubintheparkuk.com/a-thousand-thank-yous





Pub in the Park 2021 will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

Royal Victoria Park, Bath – June 18 - June 20

Dulwich Park, London – June 25 - June 27

St Nicholas Park, Warwick – July 2 - July 4

Dunorlan Park, Tunbridge Wells – July 9 - July 11

Chichester, West Sussex – July 24 - July 25

Chiswick House and Gardens, London – September 3 - September 5

Verulamium Park, St Albans – September 10 - September 12

Higginson Park, Marlow – September 16 - September 19.



