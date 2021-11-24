Pianist and composer Pavel Timofeyevsky will perform at St Peter's Church in St Albans on Wednesday, December 1. - Credit: Supplied by St Peter's Church

The final St Peter's lunchtime concert of the year will take place at the church next week.

There will be a piano recital by Pavel Timofeyevsky on Wednesday, December 1.

The programme will include works by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Grieg's Suite From Holberg’s Time op 40.

Pianist and composer Pavel has performed at major concert venues worldwide such as the Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall, Shanghai Oriental Centre for Arts, Guangzhou Opera House, Mumbai National Centre for Performing Arts and Kaufman Music Center in New York.

An eloquent speaker, Timofeyevsky gives regular lecture-recitals for the Kensington Music Society in London.

A devoted supporter of connecting with new audiences, Pavel has extensively performed for Live Music Now in community venues across the UK.

He is also a sought-after composer. Winner of the BBC/Guardian Young Composer of the Year Award, he recently conducted a world premiere of his new work for orchestra, The Questors Suite, at London’s Cadogan Hall.

Recent worldwide touring highlights include making his Los Angeles debut as a soloist and a conductor with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, touring major cities in South Africa with clarinettist Shelley Levy, and going on a five-concert solo tour of Nairobi, Kenya.

St Peter's last free lunchtime concert of the year starts at 1pm, with donations in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

They will return after the Christmas break on January 12, 2022.