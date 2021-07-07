Published: 7:00 PM July 7, 2021

Pianist Mitra Alice Tham and her mum Alice. - Credit: Supplied by St Peter's Church

A pianist who has performed in front of Prince Charles will take centre stage at the final free lunchtime concert of the summer at a St Albans church.

Mitra Alice Tham will be performing at St Peter's Church on Wednesday, July 14.

This is the last concert of the summer and the recitals will restart on September 8.

Mitra's programme will include Mozart's Sonata in E flat K282 and Grieg's Holberg Suite Op.40. She will also partner Alice Chua in a medley of piano duets.

Originally from Malaysia, Mitra’s first public performance was at the age of three and she made her international debut aged eight in Japan.

She has since won many prizes at international competitions and her performances in Asia, Europe, United States and Great Britain include solo, chamber music and concerto concerts.

HRH The Prince of Wales described one of her performances as "brilliant and excellent".

Mitra's concert at St Peter's starts at 1pm. To register to attend, visit www.stpeterschurch.uk.com/lunchtime-concerts