Gallery

Published: 2:20 PM June 3, 2021

Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Goneski

After its Christmas run was cut short last year by coronavirus tier restrictions, Peter Pan is flying high again in St Albans as Neverland comes to the Roman Theatre.

OVO's new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's famous tale has opened at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium as part of the Maltings Theatre's summer open-air festival.

Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Goneski

The outdoor show at the heritage site has been pared down and re-energised by director Adam Nichols since its debut at The Alban Arena last December.

The crackling onstage energy and excitement was palpable at last night's (Wednesday's) press night, particularly from Felipe Pacheco as Peter Pan, Flora Squires as Wendy Darling, who has the most divine singing voice, Marcus Churchill as a gleeful Hook (and Mr Darling), and Matthew Parker, who puts in a superb double comic performance as Nana, the Darling family’s doggie nanny, and Smee, Captain Hook’s right-hand man.

Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Goneski

A gifted comic actor, Matthew Parker is also directing The Comedy of Errors at the Roman Theatre Open Open Air Festival this summer.

The venue also look beautiful with atmospheric lighting set up which made it feel magical and warm, particularly as the light went down.

Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Goneski

"The audience clearly had a good time" said one reviewer.

"It was great to see so many families with young children. There was much laughter and applause after each musical number.

"Felipe Pacheco (Peter Pan) was particularly adept at engaging with the audience – the kids loved him!"

Felipe Pacheco as Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Goneski

You can see Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre on various dates until Sunday, June 27. A number of performances have sold out.

Maltings Theatre-based company OVO will also be presenting William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors and The Winter's Tale at the festival.

The Comedy of Errors opens on Friday, June 4 with performances running until Sunday, July 4.

A new adaptation of Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale by Adam Nichols, Janet Podd and Sophie Swithinbank can be seen from Thursday, June 24 to Saturday, July 10.

To check performance dates and times, and to buy tickets, visit maltingstheatre.co.uk

Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Goneski

Captain Hook in Peter Pan at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Pavel Goneski

