Move into Tier 3 forces Peter Pan performances to be postponed

Published: 6:07 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 7:17 PM December 17, 2020

OVO and Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks - Credit: Elliott Franks

From Saturday, Peter Pan will no longer be flying audiences off to Neverland at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

With Hertfordshire moving into Tier 3 this weekend, creatives at OVO and Maltings Theatre have been forced to postpone performances of Peter Pan from Saturday, December 19 onwards.

The show was due to run at the premiere St Albans entertainment venue until January 3, 2021.

Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Elliott Franks - Credit: Elliott Franks

A statement posted on the Maltings Theatre website said: "We are obviously extremely disappointed that we are having to pause the run of the show.

"We had always planned for this possibility, and we intend to reschedule the performances that are unable to go ahead for early 2021.

"Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new dates. Should Hertfordshire move out of Tier 3 before January 3, 2021, any remaining performances will go ahead as scheduled.

"The scheduled performances on Friday, December 18 will be going ahead as planned."

The statement added: "We know that times are difficult for everyone at the moment. However, we are hoping that existing ticket holders will be willing to retain their tickets for the rescheduled performances rather that requesting refunds at this stage.

"Obviously if we are unable to reschedule the remaining performances, exchanges, credit notes and refunds will be offered.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their ongoing support for The Maltings and OVO. Peter Pan will fly again, and live theatre will return to excite, engage and entertain us all in 2021."



