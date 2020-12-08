Peter Pan set to fly into Alban Arena

Published: 5:26 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:17 AM December 16, 2020

Flora Squires and Felipe Pacheco star in Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Maltings Theatre - Credit: Maltings Theatre

Audiences in St Albans will be transported to Neverland when OVO and Maltings Theatre bring Peter Pan to The Alban Arena.

The Maltings Theatre presents Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas. - Credit: Maltings Theatre

The St Albans company’s magical production of Peter Pan opens at the Arena on December 11.

Ahead of Friday’s opening performance, we caught up with Felipe Pacheco, who plays Peter Pan, and co-star Flora Squires, who plays Wendy Darling.

Of playing the title role in the Christmas production, Felipe said: “I’ve played Zorro and Puck and I think they have some similarities with Peter Pan.

“I’m very excited about playing the boy who didn’t want to grow up – it’s a great challenge.

The cast of the Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan that will appear at The Alban Arena in St Albans this Christmas. Picture: Maltings Theatre - Credit: Maltings Theatre

You may also want to watch:

“And I love the script. J.M. Barrie was such an amazing writer, he had such a way with words.”

As for any similarities with the character he plays, Felipe added: “Well I certainly have his energy and I hope I share his lust for imagination!

“But there are also some aspects of his personality that are quite dark so… it’s been interesting discovering what those are.”

And Felipe confirms he will fly in the show, adding: “But I can’t give away the secret of how I get to do it!

“It’ll be a nice surprise for the audience.”

Playing opposite Felipe is Flora Squires, who loves the part of Wendy.

Flora said: “She’s pretty awesome: she’s brave, curious, clever… and tidy!

“She’s very loving and caring and she has a tough side too, which comes out in her bravery.”

Flora thinks the show, which runs at The Alban Arena until January 3, 2021, will surprise a lot of people.

“There’s lots of movement in the show which I think people will really like and probably not expect.

“There’s some beautifully choreographed sequences which really elevate the dramatic ensemble moments.

“It’s so great to be part of it.”

As for her favourite moment in the show, Flora said: “When Wendy’s telling a bedtime story to the Lost Boys and there are lots of interruptions from the Boys which makes her just want to hug them all!

“I love hanging out with the Lost Boys.”