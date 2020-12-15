Peter Pan opens in St Albans
- Credit: Elliott Franks
Peter Pan has opened at The Alban Arena in St Albans.
Presented by OVO and directed by the Maltings Theatre’s artistic director Adam Nichols, the musical version of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale is scheduled to run at the Arena until January 3, 2021.
When the leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan, loses his shadow during a visit to London, headstrong Wendy helps him reattach it.
In return, Peter invites Wendy to fly away with him to Neverland – a mystical world of mischievous lost children and boundless dreams, far beyond her urban reality.
If you have not seen the adventures of Peter Pan, Wendy and Captain Hook yet, here are some production pictures of the show.
You may also want to watch:
Presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Concord Theatricals Ltd, £1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital.
The Alban Arena has also been reconfigured to ensure a safe and socially distanced experience.
Most Read
- 1 Primary school pupils investigate after mysterious monolith appears in playground
- 2 COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of Herts enter Tier 3
- 3 Proposed flight path changes at Luton Airport could cause disruption to our area, say campaigners
- 4 Vaccination centres could soon be opening in St Albans
- 5 Herts dog groomer wins global competition
- 6 St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years
- 7 St Albans beauty staff give alternative Christmas ‘cards’
- 8 Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures continue
- 9 ‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans
- 10 Woman left feeling ‘upset, angry and sick’ after revenge porn ordeal
Normal capacity has been reduced to 40 per cent.
For more on Peter Pan, visit the Maltings Theatre website at maltingstheatre.co.uk/peter-pan