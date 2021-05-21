Return of St Albans parkrun further delayed
- Credit: Bruce Li/parkrun
Organisers have confirmed parkrun will return to St Albans – but at a later date than originally planned.
Today (Friday, May 21), parkrun UK announced that it has been forced to delay the scheduled reopening of 5k events in England on Saturday, June 5.
Although more than 250 events across the country do have landowner permission to return, including the one at Verulamium Park in St Albans, this falls short of the critical mass needed to prevent overwhelming those that have been given the go ahead.
As of May 21, the Panshanger and Aldenham parkruns are also on the list with landowner permission. The Jersey Farm and Ellenbrook Fields parkruns are currently not on the list.
With more than three million registered parkrunners across England, and around 300,000 people taking part on a typical weekend, organisers say opening a small subset of parkruns is not viable.
In ongoing discussions, where landowners were withholding permission, parkrun organisers sought clarification on whether permission would be granted for a later date.
With a number of landowners responding positively, parkrun UK will now target Saturday, June 26 to resume all 5k events across England – five days after the scheduled move to Step 4 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
A decision will be made regarding the final go ahead for this new date on Friday, June 11.
Nick Pearson, parkrun global chief executive, said: “We will continue to work hard with landowners over the coming weeks to secure the permissions needed to return at the end of June.
"We are incredibly grateful to all of the landowners who have granted events permission to return so far, and for the groundswell of support for parkrun over recent days.
"Although it is disappointing not to be able to return on June 5, we are still optimistic that we can return parkrun events to nearly 600 communities across England very soon. We will do everything we can to ensure events restart on June 26.”
Organisers say the three-week delay comes as many permission requests got caught up in unnecessary red tape and internal bureaucracy at a local level, despite widespread support nationally from the UK government, MPs on both sides of Parliament, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), and Sport England.
Permissions must increase significantly between now and the new targeted restart.
parkrun has had legal permission to return from March, as part of Step 1 of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
Here is a list of all the 5k parkrun events across England that currently have full landowner permission to return, according to parkrun's website.
This list was last updated on Friday, May 21, 2021.
- Aldenham parkrun
- Andover parkrun
- Armley parkrun
- Ashton Court parkrun
- Aylesbury parkrun
- Babbs Mill parkrun
- Banbury parkrun
- Barclay parkrun
- Barnstaple parkrun
- Barrow parkrun
- Beacon parkrun
- Bedworth parkrun
- Belton House parkrun
- Berkeley Green parkrun
- Bideford parkrun
- Birkenhead parkrun
- Blackpool parkrun
- Blandford parkrun
- Blickling parkrun
- Blyth Links parkrun
- Bolberry Down parkrun
- Bolton parkrun
- Bournemouth parkrun
- Bower Park parkrun
- Bowling Park parkrun
- Bradford parkrun
- Bramhall parkrun
- Bramley parkrun
- Brierley Forest parkrun
- Brighouse parkrun
- Brueton parkrun
- Brundall parkrun
- Buckingham parkrun
- Burnage parkrun
- Burnley parkrun
- Bury St Edmunds parkrun
- Bushy parkrun
- Cannon Hill parkrun, Birmingham
- Canterbury parkrun
- Carlisle Park parkrun
- Carlisle parkrun
- Cassiobury parkrun
- Castle Park parkrun
- Catton parkrun
- Centre Vale parkrun
- Chadderton Hall parkrun
- Chalkwell Beach parkrun
- Cheadle Hulme parkrun
- Cheltenham parkrun
- Chester parkrun
- Chevin Forest parkrun
- Chichester parkrun
- Chilton Fields parkrun
- Chipping Sodbury parkrun
- Clacton Seafront parkrun
- Clare Castle parkrun
- Clevedon Salthouse Fields parkrun
- Cliffe Castle parkrun
- Clifton parkrun
- Clumber Park parkrun
- Coldham’s Common parkrun
- Colney Lane parkrun
- Colwick parkrun
- Concord parkrun, Sheffield
- Congleton parkrun
- Conkers parkrun
- Conyngham Hall parkrun
- Corby parkrun
- Cotsford Fields parkrun
- Coventry parkrun
- Cranleigh parkrun
- Crosby parkrun
- Cross Flatts parkrun
- Cusworth Hall parkrun
- Cyclopark parkrun
- Darlington South Park parkrun
- Dartford Heath parkrun
- Dartford parkrun
- Daventry parkrun
- Dewsbury parkrun
- Didcot parkrun
- Doddington Hall parkrun
- Druridge Bay parkrun
- Eastbourne parkrun
- Eastleigh parkrun
- Eastville parkrun
- Endcliffe parkrun
- Evesham parkrun
- Fareham parkrun
- Felixstowe parkrun
- Fell Foot parkrun, Newby Bridge
- Finsbury parkrun
- Ford parkrun
- Forest Rec parkrun
- Fountains Abbey parkrun
- Frickley Country parkrun
- Frimley Lodge parkrun
- Gadebridge parkrun
- Gladstone parkrun
- Glossop parkrun
- Gloucester City parkrun
- Gloucester North parkrun
- Goole parkrun
- Graves parkrun
- Greenwich parkrun
- Guildford parkrun
- Hackworth parkrun
- Haigh Woodland parkrun
- Halifax parkrun
- Harlow parkrun
- Harrogate parkrun
- Hartlepool parkrun
- Harwich parkrun
- Haverhill parkrun
- Hazelwood parkrun
- Henley-on-Thames parkrun
- Henlow Bridge Lakes parkrun
- Hereford parkrun
- Heslington parkrun
- Higginson parkrun, Marlow
- Hillsborough parkrun
- Hockley Woods parkrun
- Hogmoor Inclosure parkrun
- Homewood parkrun
- Horsham parkrun
- Horspath parkrun
- Horton Park parkrun
- Houghton Hall parkrun
- Huddersfield parkrun
- Hull parkrun
- Humber Bridge parkrun
- Hunstanton Promenade parkrun
- Hyndburn parkrun
- Irchester Country parkrun
- Jubilee parkrun
- Keswick parkrun
- Kettering parkrun
- Killerton parkrun
- King George V Playing Field parkrun
- Kingdom parkrun
- Kingsbury Water parkrun
- Kingsway parkrun, Gloucester
- King’s Lynn parkrun
- Lancaster parkrun
- Lanhydrock parkrun
- Leamington parkrun
- Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun
- Lincoln parkrun
- Linford Wood parkrun
- Lingwood parkrun
- Littleport parkrun
- Loch Neaton parkrun, Watton
- Long Eaton parkrun
- Longrun Meadow parkrun
- Lowestoft parkrun
- Lydney parkrun
- Lyme Park parkrun
- Lytham Hall parkrun
- Maidenhead parkrun
- Maldon Prom parkrun
- Manor Field parkrun, Whittlesey
- Mansfield parkrun
- March parkrun
- Margate parkrun
- Market Harborough parkrun
- Market Rasen Racecourse parkrun
- Marlborough Common parkrun
- Marple parkrun
- Melton Mowbray parkrun
- Middleton Woods parkrun
- Millennium Country parkrun, Forest of Marston Vale
- Millfield parkrun
- Millhouses parkrun
- Millom parkrun
- Milton Keynes parkrun
- Mole Valley parkrun
- Morecambe Prom parkrun
- Myrtle parkrun
- Netley Abbey parkrun
- New Earswick parkrun
- Newark parkrun
- Newbiggin-by-the-Sea parkrun
- Newent parkrun, Forest of Dean
- Normanby Hall parkrun
- Northala Fields parkrun
- Northallerton parkrun
- Northampton parkrun
- Norwich parkrun
- Nostell parkrun
- Oldham parkrun
- Ormskirk parkrun
- Osterley parkrun
- Oxford parkrun
- Panshanger parkrun
- Parke parkrun
- Peacehaven parkrun
- Pennington Flash parkrun
- Penrith parkrun
- Penrose parkrun
- Perry Hall parkrun
- Peter Pan parkrun
- Phoenix parkrun
- Plymvalley parkrun
- Pomphrey Hill parkrun
- Pontefract parkrun
- Poole parkrun
- Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun
- Potternewton parkrun
- Preston parkrun
- Prospect parkrun
- Richmond parkrun
- Rising Sun parkrun
- Roberts Park parkrun
- Roding Valley parkrun
- Ross-on-Wye parkrun
- Rothay Park parkrun
- Rother Valley parkrun
- Rotherham parkrun
- Rothwell parkrun
- Roundhay parkrun
- Royal Tunbridge Wells parkrun
- Rugby parkrun
- Rushcliffe parkrun
- Rushmoor parkrun
- Salisbury parkrun
- Sandwell Valley parkrun
- Scunthorpe parkrun
- Seaton parkrun
- Selby parkrun
- Seven Fields parkrun
- Sewerby parkrun
- Sharpham Road Playing Fields parkrun
- Sheffield Castle parkrun
- Shepton Mallet parkrun
- Sheringham parkrun
- Shipley Country parkrun
- Sittingbourne parkrun
- Sixfields Upton parkrun
- Skipton parkrun
- Sloughbottom parkrun
- Snowden Field parkrun
- Soham Village College parkrun
- Somerdale Pavilion parkrun
- South Shields parkrun
- Southport parkrun
- Southwick Country parkrun
- Squerryes Winery parkrun
- St Albans parkrun
- St Mary’s parkrun
- Stevenage parkrun
- Stonehouse parkrun
- Stratford Park parkrun, Stroud
- Stratford-upon-Avon parkrun
- Sutton Park parkrun
- Swaffham parkrun
- Tamar Lakes parkrun
- Tamar Trails parkrun
- Tawd Valley parkrun
- Teignmouth Promenade parkrun
- Telford parkrun
- Temple Newsam parkrun
- Tewkesbury parkrun
- The Leas parkrun, Minster
- The Old Showfield parkrun
- The Pastures parkrun
- The Wammy parkrun
- Thetford parkrun
- Thomas Mills parkrun
- Thornbury parkrun
- Tooting Common parkrun
- Torbay Velopark parkrun
- Trelissick parkrun
- Tyne Green parkrun
- Uckfield parkrun
- Upton Court parkrun
- Upton House parkrun
- Valentines parkrun
- Wakefield Thornes parkrun
- Walmer and Deal Seafront parkrun
- Walsall Arboretum parkrun
- Walthamstow parkrun
- Warrington parkrun
- Warwick Racecourse parkrun
- Westmill parkrun
- Wetherby parkrun
- Weymouth parkrun
- Whinlatter Forest parkrun
- Whitehaven parkrun
- Whitley Bay parkrun
- Widnes parkrun
- Wimbledon Common parkrun
- Wimpole Estate parkrun
- Winchester parkrun
- Woking parkrun
- Wollaton Hall parkrun
- Woodbank parkrun
- Woodhouse Moor parkrun
- Woodley parkrun
- Woolacombe Dunes parkrun
- Worcester parkrun
- Workington parkrun
- Wotton parkrun
- Wycombe Rye parkrun
- York parkrun