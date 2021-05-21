Return of St Albans parkrun further delayed

Published: 11:12 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM May 21, 2021

parkrun UK has delayed the planned reopening of 5k events in England on Saturday, June 5. - Credit: Bruce Li/parkrun

Organisers have confirmed parkrun will return to St Albans – but at a later date than originally planned.

Today (Friday, May 21), parkrun UK announced that it has been forced to delay the scheduled reopening of 5k events in England on Saturday, June 5.

Although more than 250 events across the country do have landowner permission to return, including the one at Verulamium Park in St Albans, this falls short of the critical mass needed to prevent overwhelming those that have been given the go ahead.

As of May 21, the Panshanger and Aldenham parkruns are also on the list with landowner permission. The Jersey Farm and Ellenbrook Fields parkruns are currently not on the list.

Organisers of parkrun are still in discussions with landowners over the return of the popular weekly 5k events. - Credit: Bruce Li / parkrun

With more than three million registered parkrunners across England, and around 300,000 people taking part on a typical weekend, organisers say opening a small subset of parkruns is not viable.

In ongoing discussions, where landowners were withholding permission, parkrun organisers sought clarification on whether permission would be granted for a later date.

With a number of landowners responding positively, parkrun UK will now target Saturday, June 26 to resume all 5k events across England – five days after the scheduled move to Step 4 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

A decision will be made regarding the final go ahead for this new date on Friday, June 11.

Organisers of parkrun hope to restart the 5k events on Saturday, June 26. - Credit: Bruce Li / parkrun

Nick Pearson, parkrun global chief executive, said: “We will continue to work hard with landowners over the coming weeks to secure the permissions needed to return at the end of June.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of the landowners who have granted events permission to return so far, and for the groundswell of support for parkrun over recent days.

"Although it is disappointing not to be able to return on June 5, we are still optimistic that we can return parkrun events to nearly 600 communities across England very soon. We will do everything we can to ensure events restart on June 26.”

Organisers say the three-week delay comes as many permission requests got caught up in unnecessary red tape and internal bureaucracy at a local level, despite widespread support nationally from the UK government, MPs on both sides of Parliament, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), and Sport England.

Permissions must increase significantly between now and the new targeted restart.

parkrun has had legal permission to return from March, as part of Step 1 of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Here is a list of all the 5k parkrun events across England that currently have full landowner permission to return, according to parkrun's website.

This list was last updated on Friday, May 21, 2021.