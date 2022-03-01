News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Gallery

Pancake Day: Teams flipped off the competition in St Albans race

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 3:38 PM March 1, 2022
Flippin' heck: competitors at today's Pancake Day race in St Albans.

Flippin' heck: competitors at today's Pancake Day race in St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

Pans at the ready, young and old took part today in the 21st St Albans Pancake Day Race. 

Competitors lined up from midday at St. Peter's Street this afternoon (March 1).

Teams talked tactics and strategy as they geared up to flip their pancakes in the first rounds of the races.

The Wagada Digital team were this year's winners, who talked tactics ahead of the races.

The Wagada Digital team were this year's winners, who talked tactics ahead of the races. - Credit: Matt Adams

Chants and cheers erupted from the crowds as the occasional pancake was dropped, with even some disqualifications for those eager to run when they were meant to walk.  

The feeling was intense in today's Pancake Race competition.

The feeling was intense in today's Pancake Race competition. - Credit: Matt Adams

For the third year running, Wagada Digital retained their crown as pancake champions.

They faced ‘fierce competition’ and evaded the teams who crêpe-t up on them.

The team put down their pans and raised a glass at a local bar in celebration of the win. 

Competitors concentrating on not dropping their pancakes!

Competitors concentrating on not dropping their pancakes! - Credit: Matt Adams

Most Read

  1. 1 Fight to prevent Park Street merging with St Stephens due to Green Belt development
  2. 2 ‘Very heavy’ delays around St Albans A5183 road 
  3. 3 Three arrested over conspiracy to commit theft after vehicle stop search
  1. 4 Police still searching for missing 42-year-old from Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Rugby club booting out squash players to expand changing facilities
  3. 6 Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park
  4. 7 A5183 Redbourn Road at St Albans to shut for 20 days in March
  5. 8 Teenage girls, 16 and 17, missing from St Albans have been found safe
  6. 9 Lights, camera, action! 13 movies and TV series filmed on location in St Albans
  7. 10 Police search for 11-year-old's missing birthday present in St Albans

People could take part in either the 'St Albans running Pancake Race' or the 'St Albans Flippin' Walkers Race'. 

Home-Start Herts are continuing the event in conjunction with Herts Business Independent, having previously raised over £3,000 to help support local families who are vulnerable and struggling to cope. 

Marilyn Bell, of headline sponsors SA Law said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor this fantastic local event which brings the whole community together.

"We feel it is important to champion Home-Start Herts and the incredible support work they do.” 

Hertfordshire
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A large white marqueen has been set up in the park as a number of vans and crew members arrived to start filming.

Herts Live News | Video

Hollywood comes to St Albans as filming starts in Verulamium Park

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre has been evacuated. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Live updates as Westminster Lodge is evacuated due to ‘chemical leak’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The Mayor of St Albans declared the new Sainsbury's store at St Albans City station open

Retail

New Sainsbury's Local supermarket opens at St Albans City station

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans was evacuated after a chemical spill.

Herts Live News | Video

Two hospitalised after chemical spill at Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon