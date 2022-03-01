Gallery

Pans at the ready, young and old took part today in the 21st St Albans Pancake Day Race.

Competitors lined up from midday at St. Peter's Street this afternoon (March 1).

Teams talked tactics and strategy as they geared up to flip their pancakes in the first rounds of the races.

The Wagada Digital team were this year's winners, who talked tactics ahead of the races. - Credit: Matt Adams

Chants and cheers erupted from the crowds as the occasional pancake was dropped, with even some disqualifications for those eager to run when they were meant to walk.

The feeling was intense in today's Pancake Race competition. - Credit: Matt Adams

For the third year running, Wagada Digital retained their crown as pancake champions.

They faced ‘fierce competition’ and evaded the teams who crêpe-t up on them.

The team put down their pans and raised a glass at a local bar in celebration of the win.

Competitors concentrating on not dropping their pancakes! - Credit: Matt Adams

People could take part in either the 'St Albans running Pancake Race' or the 'St Albans Flippin' Walkers Race'.

Flippin' fantastic. Were you at St Albans pancake day race today? 🥞 pic.twitter.com/lFijRna1XI — Rosie Boon 📰 (@rosieboonjourno) March 1, 2022

Home-Start Herts are continuing the event in conjunction with Herts Business Independent, having previously raised over £3,000 to help support local families who are vulnerable and struggling to cope.

Marilyn Bell, of headline sponsors SA Law said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor this fantastic local event which brings the whole community together.

"We feel it is important to champion Home-Start Herts and the incredible support work they do.”