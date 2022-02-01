The Spiral Path can be seen at The Maltings Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Katalyst

A new season of plays opens at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans this week featuring work by new writers.

We caught up with Adam Nichols, artistic director of OVO at The Maltings Theatre in St Albans, for a quick Q&A ahead of the first performance of The Spiral Path, by Andrew Sharpe, which runs until Saturday, February 5.

1. What will OVO’s New Writers’ Season bring to your ever-expanding audiences at The Maltings Theatre?

A chance to experience contemporary writers, many of whom are young and emerging playwrights; presenting fresh and lively work dealing with issues that are relevant to all our lives today.

2. And are you working with local talent?

Two of the writers are from St Albans, and around a third of the actors and creatives taking part in the season are local.





3. Generally speaking, how did you find the talent you’ll be platforming during the season?

As usual, it’s a mixture of our regular associates and new talent brought in by the creative teams and production companies producing the various shows.





4. Tell us about your coup in bringing Lucy Kirkwood’s award-winning play, Mosquitoes, to The Maltings Theatre stage and how you envisage your production.

It’s a great honour to be the first company to have the opportunity to produce this amazing play since the original National Theatre version in 2017.

Lucy Kirkwood is such a fantastic playwright that our main job as actors and creatives is to ensure her words are presented with clarity and conviction.

But I will say that the play has taken on a resonance that I don’t think even she could have imagined when she wrote it, given that one of the main dramatic tensions revolves around a leading scientist and her anti-vaxxer sister whose views have tragic personal consequences.





5. What is it about presenting work ‘in the round’ that appeals to audiences – and creatives?

The intimacy and immediacy of the in the round configuration brings audience members and players closer together and really makes those watching feel part of the action.

There can be an almost gladiatorial feeling to it sometimes, which heightens the dramatic tension in the auditorium.

Actors generally love to break the fourth wall and feel a genuine connection to an audience and working in the round allows them to do this.





6. What’s on your ‘to do’ list for this year?

A successful expansion of our Roman Theatre Festival in Verulamium Park, St Albans; directing a show set in the 1970s for the first time, and continuing to diversify our team of actors and creatives.





Tickets for the new season of plays at The Maltings Theatre are available via https://ovo.org.uk/

