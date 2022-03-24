You can see Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and jazz with Alan Barnes at this year's Roman Theatre Open Air Festival at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Simon Nicholas / OVO

The Roman Theatre Open Air Festival is back this summer with a packed programme of shows.

OVO presents three months of outdoor entertainment in the historic grounds of the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in Bluehouse Hill, St Albans.

The 2022 season runs from May 24 to August 21 and features performances of 16 shows with something for everyone.

There will be drama, literary classics, comedy, opera, musicals and live music for all ages, with William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream opening the season.

As well as the Bard's classic, OVO presents The Importance of Being Earnest and Little Women, while organisers will welcome The Minack Theatre, Charles Court Opera, The Pantaloons, Tarento Productions, National Production Company, Heady Conduct and St Albans Musical Theatre Company as part of the festival.

Tickets are on sale now at ovo.org.uk/whats-on-roman/

Adam Nichols, artistic director of OVO, said: “We’re all set for our longest ever residency at the Roman Theatre for three months this summer with a fabulous programme of entertainment that offers something for everyone, whether they’re regular visitors or first timers to our beautiful venue.

"OVO will be staging three big shows: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Little Women.

"We’re also delighted to be welcoming back Charles Court Opera for another rip-roaring evening of Gilbert & Sullivan, and The Pantaloons whose re-telling of the classics are always audience favourites.

“We’ll have children’s shows including an adaptation of the classic picture-book and favourite bedtime story The Kiss That Missed and Twisted Tales, a new play by Terry Deary, author of Horrible Histories.

"And there’s live music including the legendary jazz saxophonist, Alan Barnes and his Octet.”

OVO’s production of A Midsummer Night's Dream opens the festival on May 24 and runs to June 11. It is co-directed by Adam Nichols and Matt Strachan.

OVO’s musical adaptation of The Dream will transport audiences to the glittering, hustling, hip-swivelling age of classic disco.

In the beige 1970s in a down-at-heel working men’s club in northern England, pot washer Nick Bottom dreams of a music career.

Meanwhile, Mia, Helen, Dean and Andy are snogging, drinking, fighting, and arguing, much to the disapproval of their parents.

Until… a mystical figure appears and they’re all transported to a dream world where an enchanted palace offers games of music, dreams, and fantasy.

But will Nick find his voice, and will the lovers find a partner before the music stops?

This hugely entertaining, musical remix of Shakespeare’s evergreen romantic comedy features some of the best dance music ever produced, from the likes of Gloria Gaynor, Bee Gees, Donna Summer, The Jacksons and many more, played by a live band under the stars.

It follows OVO’s long line of critically acclaimed and award-winning musical Shakespeares including the 80s rock-fest Merry Wives of Windsor, and As You Like It set in the summer of love.

Facilities at the Roman Theatre have been further upgraded and enhanced for the 2022 festival to ensure audiences of all ages can comfortably and safely enjoy the huge array of entertainment on offer at the festival.



2022 FESTIVAL PROGRAMME

OVO presents The Roman Theatre Open Air Festival



OVO PRODUCTIONS:

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: May 24th – June 11th

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST: July 2nd – July 17th

LITTLE WOMEN: August 3rd – 14th

DRAMA, COMEDY:

WAR OF THE WORLDS: July 4th

TIRESIAS: July 5th

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS: July 20th – 24th

JEKYLL & HYDE: July 25th, 26th

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (abridged): July 27th – 30th

THE WOMAN IN WHITE: August 17th – 21st

OPERA, MUSICALS:

EXPRESS G&S: June 18th

RENT: June 21st – 26th

THE LION: July 11th, 12th

CHILDREN’S:

THE KISS THAT MISSED: June 1st

YOU CAN’T STOP THE BEAT: June 22nd, June 26th

TERRY DEARY’S TWISTED TALES: July 30th

MUSIC: