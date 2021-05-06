Published: 6:52 PM May 6, 2021

Outdoor cinema screenings will return to a St Albans park this summer.

Highfield Park is set to host four nights of films in June and July with The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing among the movie treats on the big screen.

The Luna Cinema will be present movies under the stars at Highfield Park from Wednesday, June 30 to Saturday, July 3, 2021.

You can watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing Oscar-winning song Shallow in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born at the site on the opening night of Luna's residency.

It's time to go Back To The Future again on Thursday, July 1 when the time-travelling adventures of Marty McFly will be screened.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner at Highfield Park on Friday, July 2 when Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey star in Dirty Dancing.

It will be The Greatest Show on Saturday, July 3 when The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long is screened outdoors in St Albans.

Doors open at 7.45pm each night, with the films starting around 9.15pm.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 7 at 10am.