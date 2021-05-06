News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Dirty Dancing and The Greatest Showman among St Albans open-air cinema screenings

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:52 PM May 6, 2021   
A previous Luna Cinema screening at Highfield Park in St Albans

A previous Luna Cinema screening at Highfield Park in St Albans - Credit: Luna Cinema

Outdoor cinema screenings will return to a St Albans park this summer.

Highfield Park is set to host four nights of films in June and July with The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing among the movie treats on the big screen.

The Luna Cinema will be present movies under the stars at Highfield Park from Wednesday, June 30 to Saturday, July 3, 2021.

You can watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing Oscar-winning song Shallow in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born at the site on the opening night of Luna's residency.

It's time to go Back To The Future again on Thursday, July 1 when the time-travelling adventures of Marty McFly will be screened.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner at Highfield Park on Friday, July 2 when Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey star in Dirty Dancing.

It will be The Greatest Show on Saturday, July 3 when The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long is screened outdoors in St Albans.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five Guys coming to St Albans
  2. 2 St Albans named among best UK places to raise a baby
  3. 3 Council elections: who are St Albans Conservative candidates?
  1. 4 Council elections: who are St Albans Labour candidates?
  2. 5 Council elections: who are St Albans Liberal Democrat candidates?
  3. 6 GP to retire after 52 years in the NHS
  4. 7 What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?
  5. 8 Why have police failed to prosecute over destruction of Smallford Pits wildlife site?
  6. 9 Council elections: meet two of St Albans and Harpenden's Green candidates
  7. 10 Youth engagement event marks Stephen Lawrence Day in St Albans

Doors open at 7.45pm each night, with the films starting around 9.15pm.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 7 at 10am.

Arts & Culture
Film
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New House Park, St Albans. 

Property of the Week

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on a sought-after St Albans street

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon
St Albans Charter Market this week.

Charter Market rebellion over contracts and gazebos

Laura Bill and Matt Adams

Logo Icon
Anne Main, former Tory MP for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Man detained after sending bomb threats and sexually explicit emails to...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The cedar tree, in Cranmore Court on Avenue Road

Neighbours heartbroken over plans to fell cedar tree

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus