Enjoy Dirty Dancing at open-air cinema on Harpenden Common

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM March 18, 2022
The Luna Cinema will return to Harpenden Common this summer.

The Luna Cinema will return to Harpenden Common this summer. - Credit: Alan Davies

Movie lovers can enjoy some Dirty Dancing in Harpenden at open-air cinema this summer.

The Luna Cinema will be returning to Harpenden Common in July.

Nobody will be putting Baby in the corner on Saturday, July 2 when film favourite Dirty Dancing will be screened on the common adjacent to the cricket club.

The 1987 American romantic drama stars Jennifer Grey as Frances 'Baby' Houseman and Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny Castle.

It's Moulin Rouge! on Sunday, July 3 at 9.15pm.

Baz Luhrmann's jukebox musical stars Nicole Kidman as  beautiful courtesan and nightclub star Satine and Ewan McGregor as writer Christian.

Tickets are on sale now from The Luna Cinema website.

Film
Harpenden News
Hertfordshire News

