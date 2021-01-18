Pies and punchlines at St Albans' latest online comedy show
- Credit: Hillary Childs
If there's nothing on Netflix, you're done with Disney+ and are over Amazon, then why not look at an alternative way to spend your Friday nights during the long weeks of lockdown?
Return of the Craic is a weekly online comedy show hosting some of the greatest acts in the business, run in conjunction with St Albans' very own Dylans.
The restaurant provides cook at home pie and mash boxes for local punters to enjoy before the gig, including tasty offerings like vegetarian haggis and pork and stilton prepared by the team from The Plough at Sleapshyde.
Organiser Becky Montwill devised it with her partner Jarlath Regan, star of Live at the Palladium, The Apprentice You’re Fired and the world-beating Irishman Abroad podcast network, who is the MC and opening act each week.
Becky explained: "We did one online event in the last lockdown and it was really well received but we have our work cut out convincing people who haven't tried it before that online comedy works.
You may also want to watch:
"It really does and we hope by creating a weekly event and working alongside local restaurants like Dylans this will become something to look forward to in these frankly pretty bleak days."
Last Friday's acts included Live at the Apollo stars Jen Brister and Paul McCaffrey, the absurd musical comedy of Andy Askins and the fantastic close-up magic of Pete Heat, but line-ups change each week, with this Friday featuring Jo Cauldfield, Andrew Bird and Marcel Lucont.
Most Read
- 1 'Kick-ass' St Albans business campaigns for period pants tax removal
- 2 Woman loses more than £1000 in St Albans cashpoint distraction scam
- 3 14 St Albans things that are gone but not forgotten
- 4 Property Spotlight: A stunning conversion in the heart of Harpenden
- 5 Is lockdown working in Herts? Here's what the latest data tells us
- 6 St Albans district has Herts' lowest COVID-19 infection rate
- 7 'We are determined to get on top of this, and we will': Inside St Albans' COVID vaccination centre
- 8 New rules are a further nail in the coffin for pubs
- 9 Your school heroes - praise for teachers and support staff during third lockdown
- 10 'Heavy snow' expected across Hertfordshire from tomorrow
Specially selected viewers are invited to join in the front row, which allows for audience interaction and gives the comedians a real reaction to their material.
Becky added: "We have a stellar line-up of TV stars crammed into one live and spontaneous show for you to enjoy from the comfort of your couch at the same time as your friends in their homes. Get a gang together and make a night of it!"
Tickets for a household are just £10, but if you upgrade to the pie boxes then it's £35 for two collected from The Plough in Sleapshyde, or £40 for delivery, both options also including unlimited access to the show. Visit returnofthecraic.com for details on how to register for tickets.