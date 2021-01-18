Pies and punchlines at St Albans' latest online comedy show

Published: 1:37 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM January 18, 2021

If there's nothing on Netflix, you're done with Disney+ and are over Amazon, then why not look at an alternative way to spend your Friday nights during the long weeks of lockdown?

Return of the Craic is a weekly online comedy show hosting some of the greatest acts in the business, run in conjunction with St Albans' very own Dylans.

The restaurant provides cook at home pie and mash boxes for local punters to enjoy before the gig, including tasty offerings like vegetarian haggis and pork and stilton prepared by the team from The Plough at Sleapshyde.

Organiser Becky Montwill devised it with her partner Jarlath Regan, star of Live at the Palladium, The Apprentice You’re Fired and the world-beating Irishman Abroad podcast network, who is the MC and opening act each week.

Becky explained: "We did one online event in the last lockdown and it was really well received but we have our work cut out convincing people who haven't tried it before that online comedy works.

"It really does and we hope by creating a weekly event and working alongside local restaurants like Dylans this will become something to look forward to in these frankly pretty bleak days."

Pies from Dylans as part of the Return of the Craic comedy club. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Last Friday's acts included Live at the Apollo stars Jen Brister and Paul McCaffrey, the absurd musical comedy of Andy Askins and the fantastic close-up magic of Pete Heat, but line-ups change each week, with this Friday featuring Jo Cauldfield, Andrew Bird and Marcel Lucont.





Return of the Craic comedy club - featuring Jen Brister. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Specially selected viewers are invited to join in the front row, which allows for audience interaction and gives the comedians a real reaction to their material.

Becky added: "We have a stellar line-up of TV stars crammed into one live and spontaneous show for you to enjoy from the comfort of your couch at the same time as your friends in their homes. Get a gang together and make a night of it!"

Return of the Craic MC and opening act Jarlath Regan. - Credit: Hillary Childs

Tickets for a household are just £10, but if you upgrade to the pie boxes then it's £35 for two collected from The Plough in Sleapshyde, or £40 for delivery, both options also including unlimited access to the show. Visit returnofthecraic.com for details on how to register for tickets.















