One Man, Two Guvnors at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

The play that caused a sensation in the West End just over a decade ago has come to the local stage – and it is just as hilarious.

One Man, Two Guvnors, by Richard Bean, was greeted with glowing reviews when it opened in the West End with James Corden in the key role of Francis Henshall.

Big steps to fill but the Company of Ten gives it all in the current production of the comedy and richly deserved the ovation they received at the end of Friday’s opening night.

For this is the funniest production the St Albans-based theatre company has put on since its memorable Ben Hur in 2019.

Not only are there some outstanding performances but it also demonstrates that director Andy Mills has a flare for comedy that the Company of Ten must capitalise on in future productions.

Five-strong skiffle band The Abbey Flyers get the evening under way and the audience in the mood for the action that takes place in Brighton in 1963.

And every time stage manager Cliff Stratford and his talented team change the scenery, the Flyers are there to entertain and cut out any noise.

For One Man, Two Guvnors is not an easy play for an amateur theatre company to stage and it is a tribute to everyone involved that it is as slick as it is.

Marlon Gill takes the key role of Francis Henshall and performs brilliantly.

Reminiscent of the comedian Lee Evans, he is a natural in the role whether he is following the lines or ad-libbing with members of the audience.

And it is not an easy role for, as the name of the play suggests, it relies heavily on comic timing and being word perfect as Francis does indeed serve two guvnors.

There is no room for fluffed lines in this play and he doesn’t disappoint.

He has strong support from all the cast but special mention has to go to Nikki Spenceley as Pauline Clench, a marvellous performance as a lovelorn ingénue in the Barbara Windsor mould.

The subject of her passion, would-be actor Alan Dangle, is hysterically funny in the hands of Tom Field, matched only by the equally hilarious Alfie played by Tim Pemberton whose heart pacemaker is a wonder to behold.

One Man, Two Guvnors is not politically correct but I defy even the most ‘woke’ member of the audience not to find it rib-ticklingly funny.

One Man, Two Guvnors runs at the Abbey Theatre main stage until Saturday, March 5 and tickets can be obtained from www.abbeytheatre.org.uk



