One Man, Two Guvnors can be seen at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Since its premiere in 2011, acclaimed comedy One Man, Two Guvnors has attracted 5 star reviews and sell-out audiences.

A live skiffle band, panto, music hall, farce, and a whole lot more are mixed in this brilliant comedy that will lift the spirits at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Marlon Gill, returning to the Company of Ten for the first time since his 2017 tour de force performance in Jerusalem, takes the leading role of Francis Henshall.

Yet this is far from being a one-man show. A strong cast throughout makes the fast-paced, hilarious comedy work superbly.

Down on his luck, the permanently hungry Francis Henshall suddenly finds himself employed by two gangsters, Charlie the Duck and Roscoe Crabbe.

Juggling mobsters, romance and a love of fish and chips amidst mayhem and confusion, his attempts to woo Dolly, Charlie’s bookkeeper, go awry and he must prove to her that he is a good, honest man.

Will Francis get a good meal? Will Dolly get to Majorca? Will audience members make better actors than wannabe thespian, Alan Dangle?

Come to the Abbey Theatre for sheer escapism and fun in One Man, Two Guvnors.

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre Main Stage from Friday, February 25 to Saturday, March 5.

Evening shows are at 8pm and there's a matinee on Sunday, February 27 at 2.30pm.

To book tickets, go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.