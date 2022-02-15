Rehearsals for Company of Ten's production of comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Jon Schick

It's the hit comedy play that won James Corden a Tony Award on Broadway.

Now "the funniest show on the planet" is coming to the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

One Man, Two Guvnors is an adaptation of the 1743 comedy Servant of Two Masters, by Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni. It’s had audiences laughing out loud for nearly 300 years.

The action takes place in Brighton in the 1960s and follows Francis Henshall, as he tries to juggle his duties for two ‘guvnors’, whilst keeping them apart from each other to avoid discovery of his double life.

He is also intent on filling his ever-empty stomach, always frustrated in his efforts, to excellent comic effect.

Rehearsals for Company of Ten's production of comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Supplied by Abbey Theatre

Marlon Gill plays Francis Henshall, the role made famous by James Corden at the National Theatre, in the West End and finally on Broadway.

Marlon said: “The show is a fantastically funny farce, sports great characters, suitably absurd situations and classic physical comedy."

The two ‘masters’ are Rachel Crabbe, disguised as her dead brother, Roscoe, and Stanley Stubbers, her lover, and Roscoe’s killer.

Nick Reed, who plays Stanley Stubbers, said: "It’s marvellous to be in such a silly, joyous and ‘democratic’ production where everyone has killer comic lines.”

Rehearsals for Company of Ten's production of comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Jon Schick

The cast is supported by a live skiffle band, who will be playing throughout the show.

The Abbey Flyers are led by Chris Bramwell, last seen as the director of the Company of Ten’s recent production of Private Lives.

Chris said: “It's been an exciting venture forming the band for One Man, Two Guvnors.

"I've managed to bring together an experienced group of very talented musicians, and we're really enjoying getting the measure of all the songs.

"They're cleverly written as a kind of pastiche of songs from the early 1960s by Lonnie Donegan, the Beatles, the Kinks, and more, and I think they add a lot of fun to the show.”

Performances of One Man, Two Guvnors take place on the Abbey Theatre Main Stage from Friday, February 25 to Saturday, March 5.

Rehearsals for Company of Ten's production of comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Jon Schick

Evening shows are at 8pm and there's a matinee on Sunday, February 27 at 2.30pm.

To book tickets, go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.

Rehearsals for Company of Ten's production of comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans - Credit: Abbey Theatre

The Company of Ten is run to professional standards, showcasing outstanding quality theatre to the local community, at affordable prices, with everything from family classics to razor-sharp contemporary theatre, local writing and world premieres.

The company is always looking for enthusiastic people to join in, so if you are interested in any aspect of theatre, from stage lighting to prop making, set building, costume, stage management or acting, have a look at the Abbey Theatre website at www.abbeytheatre.org.uk for more details.

The Abbey Theatre has worked hard to ensure that it is a Covid-safe environment and has been awarded a ‘See it Safely’ mark in recognition of its efforts.

The wearing of masks at the Abbey Theatre, unless you are exempt, remains mandatory during the show.