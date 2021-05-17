News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Ver Valley walking group returns to enjoy the spring countryside

Matt Adams

Published: 10:37 AM May 17, 2021   
Ver Valley Nordic walkers enjoying the bluebells.

Bluebells are back in the woods and the Nordic Walkers of Ver Valley are have also returned in the wake of lockdown restrictions easing.

The Ver Valley group offers a range of walks to suit different abilities ranging from gentle, well-being walks and
moderate exercise to strenuous workouts.

Sharon Walsh, head of the Ver Valley Group, said: “As Nordic walkers, we are so pleased to see our regular members again but also to welcome new people who wish to join our walks and explore the local countryside.”

Members of Ver Valley Walking Group

Alison Lumley joined the walks after cancer diagnosis and treatment left her with ongoing fatigue and lymphoedema: “A nurse recommended Nordic walking so I have her to thank for taking up what I expect to be a lifelong hobby.

"It’s been fantastic for my physical and my mental health - brilliant exercise for the whole body as well as a social outing in lovely surroundings. I love it !”

Go to https://walxvervalley.co.uk/all-walx/ for information on these walks and how to sign up to a Power Of Poles workshop to learn to Nordic walk. WALX Ver Valley Walks and classes observe Covid government guidelines.

