TV comedian Nish Kumar to host reopening show at Alban Arena

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:50 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 1:54 PM April 8, 2022
Nish Kumar headlines the grand return of The Alban Arena after the venue closed due to asbestos concerns

Nish Kumar headlines the grand return of The Alban Arena after the venue closed due to asbestos concerns - Credit: Press Association Images/Ian West

The Alban Arena is reopening on Thursday, May 6 - and TV comedy star Nish Kumar is headlining the venue's grand return.

The St Albans theatre and music venue closed its doors in December when asbestos was discovered in the 1960s building.

But managers have said that they are "over the moon" to announce that Nish Kumar - who has featured on Mock the Week, The Mash Report and Taskmaster - will appear at the venue with his show "Your Power, Your Control" in less than a month's time.

It will be the first show at the Alban Arena since the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime in December 2021, which had its run cut short.

Kumar was originally due to perform in St Albans on April 3.

The Alban Arena was closed after asbestos was discovered at the venue in December

The Alban Arena was closed after asbestos was discovered at the venue in December - Credit: St Albans City and District Council

"We’re over the moon to announce a return date for The Alban Arena," said James McNulty, of 1Life, the venue's operator.

"We know how important the arena is for entertainers and spectators alike and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the venue comes back with a bang."

Nish Kumar's "Your Power, Your Control" received four-star reviews from comedy guide Chortle, The Guardian and The Independent, with critics praising his "political zingers" and "fizzing energy".

Tickets to the show cost £20 with doors open from 6.30pm. Details are online: https://alban-arena.co.uk/events/nish-kumar/

