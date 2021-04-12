Drive-in cinema arriving at London Luton Airport

Published: 6:46 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 7:02 PM April 12, 2021

Drive-in cinema is coming to London Luton Airport with film screenings including hit movies The Greatest Showman, Mamma Mia!, Grease and Knives Out.

The airport has teamed up with Nightflix Outdoor Cinema to bring the big screen to Luton as lockdown restrictions are eased further.

Drive-in cinema is now allowed as part of Step 2 of the government's exit roadmap out of lockdown.

The long-stay car park at London Luton Airport (LLA) will host the Nightflix Outdoor Cinema for three weeks, from Wednesday, April 28 to Friday, May 21, 2021.

It will screen a diverse range of hit movies, including much-loved classics Mamma Mia!, Dirty Dancing and Grease, alongside recent family favourites such as The Greatest Showman and Frozen II, and recent blockbuster, Scoob!

Other movies include Bohemian Rhapsody, Paddington, Rocketman, A Star Is Born and Hot Fuzz.

Viewers will be able to watch the films on the huge, outdoor cinema screen from the comfort of their vehicle.

Nightflix staff will also be on hand to ensure customers can enjoy food, snacks and drinks while watching the film, which will be delivered directly to their vehicle.

Customer and staff safety will remain the number one priority and all government guidelines will be adhered to and track and trace will be in operation.

Nightflix marketing manager Christine Penrose said: “Following the incredible demand we’ve seen with our Nightflix drive-in cinema events, we are really looking forward to bringing this experience to a much wider audience, which has been well received so far after a long year of lockdown!

"We want to treat them with their favourite films, drinks, and delicious food in a safe environment.

"With the protective measures we have put in place, we are sure everyone will be able to enjoy their evening out with us.’'

Hosting Nightflix is another example of the way that LLA has diversified over the last 12 months, following the cancellation of passenger flights throughout much of the pandemic.

It also hosted an NHS testing centre, and continues to provide volunteers and support for the vaccination rollout.

Mark Jennings, head of commercial development at London Luton Airport said: “It’s great to have Nightflix at the airport.

"Hosting the open-air cinema is another way we are contributing to the local community throughout the pandemic.

"I for one have really missed the cinema over the last 12 months and can’t wait to enjoy some classics with my family!”

The list of Nightlix film screenings set for London Luton Airport is:

APRIL

28th - 18:00: The Greatest Showman

28th - 21:15: Mamma Mia!

29th - 18:00: Happy Feet

29th - 21:00: Knives Out

30th - 18:00: Frozen II

30th - 21:15: Grease

MAY

1st - 11:00: The Lego Movie

1st - 14:00: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

1st - 18:00: Mean Girls

1st - 18:00: A Star Is Born

2nd - 14:00: Scoob!

2nd - 17:00: The Wizard of Oz

2nd - 20:15: Grease

3rd - 14:00: Paddington

3rd - 17:00: Gremlins

3rd - 20:15: Bohemian Rhapsody

4th - 18:00: Finding Dory

4th - 21:30: The Empire Strikes Back

6th - 18:00: Scoob!

6th - 21:00: The Italian Job

7th - 18:00: Jumanji: The Next Level

7th - 21:30: Dirty Dancing

8th - 11:00: Spies in Disguise

8th - 14:00: Scoob!

8th - 18:00: The Greatest Showman

8th - 21:15: Rocketman

9th - 14:00: The Princess Bride

9th - 17:00: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

9th - 20:15: Bridesmaids

10th - 18:00: Finding Nemo

10th - 21:00: Bad Boys for Life

11th - 18:00: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

11th - 21:00: Wonder Woman 1984

12th - 18:00: The Lego Batman Movie

12th - 21:15: Mean Girls

14th - 18:00: The Greatest Showman

14th - 21:15: Grease

15th - 14:00: The Goonies

15th - 17:45: Mamma Mia!

15th - 21:00: Footloose

16th - 14:00: Shrek

16th - 17:00: Labyrinth

16th - 20:00: Dirty Dancing

17th - 18:00: The Lion King 2019

17th - 21:15: Joker

18th - 18:00: Shrek 2

18th - 21:15: Bridesmaids

19th - 18:00: Scoob!

19th - 21:00: The Lost Boys

20th - 18:00: The Greatest Showman

20th - 21:15: Hot Fuzz

21st - 18:00: Frozen

21st - 21:15: A Star Is Born.

Tickets can be bought online at www.nightflix.co.uk/site/whatson/15

Gates will open one hour before the film start time.

All attendees in the vehicle must be of the correct age for the film showing.