Popular actor and comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar will be appearing live at Harpenden's new cultural centre in a special 'A Night Out With...' event.

The Kumars comedian appears at the first in a new series of exclusive live events being staged at the Eric Morecambe Centre.

Harpenden's new Eric Morecambe Centre. - Credit: Matt Adams

Created by Harpenden-based producer, broadcaster and musician Tommy Pearson, 'A Night Out With…' is a series of Q&As that will feature stars of TV, film and theatre.

The celebs will discuss their incredible careers, introduce clips from their shows, and answer questions from the audience.

The live events present a unique opportunity to spend time with these well-known figures in an intimate venue.

Opening the series on Sunday, February 6 is comedian, actor and television presenter Sanjeev Bhaskar OBE.

Sanjeev Bhaskar - Credit: Supplied by Big Screen Live

An alumnus of Hatfield Polytechnic, now the University of Hertfordshire, where he earned a degree in marketing, Sanjeev is probably best known for his comedy work in Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No. 42, and the recent Sandylands sitcom.

He has also enjoyed starring roles in dramas Unforgotten and The Indian Doctor.

Recent film appearances have included hit movies Paddington 2, Yesterday and Horrible Histories:

The Movie - Rotten Romans.

Future 'A Night Out With…' stars already lined up to appear at forthcoming events include impressionist and satirist Rory Bremner and legendary comedy producer John Lloyd, of Blackadder, Spitting Image, QI, and Not The Nine O’Clock News fame.

The creator of the series, Harpenden-resident Tommy Pearson, said: “I've wanted to produce shows in my home town for years and I’m thrilled to be bringing these wonderful stars to beautiful Harpenden.

“With such a terrific new venue to be proud of, this is a great opportunity to invite fascinating people to talk about their careers and enjoy some great clips from their work.”

'A Night Out With…Sanjeev Bhaskar' takes place on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 7pm.

Tickets are £31.50 and can be booked at the Eric Morecambe Centre website https://the-emc.co.uk/

Formerly a presenter on BBC Radio and TV covering classical music and film, in recent years Tommy has been producing live film events at major venues in the UK and abroad.

Successes include Interstellar with Hans Zimmer, Independence Day with David Arnold, Brassed Off at the Royal Albert Hall, Planet of the Apes, The Great Escape, The Piano and Scott of the Antarctic.

As an interviewer and host, Tommy has presented hundreds of live film music concerts with all the UK’s major orchestras and hosts regular events for BAFTA and film festivals in the UK and abroad with his company Big Screen Live.

He lives in Harpenden with his wife and young twin boys.