Podcast welcomes new film guide team as long-standing hosts steps down

Published: 8:30 AM June 3, 2021

A veteran film guide presenter has stepped down after 11 years at the helm.

Simon Carver has been co-hosting the weekly Film Guide from its roots on local radio before moving to The St Albans Podcast in 2019.

The show recommends films at the cinema, on streaming services, and on free-to-air TV.

Co-host Danny Smith said: “Working with Simon over these past 11 years has been a broadcasting highlight for me and I shall miss our cinematic sparring.

"I will fondly remember how Simon felt he could accurately predict whether a film was any good or not, without needing to actually watch it! His belief that he resembles a young Richard Gere is also something I will never forget.”

Starting from this Friday, Danny will be joinedby acclaimed local author Howard Linskey, with other presenters including producer Samantha Rolfe, local broadcaster Alex McKay and local film fan Chris Aikman.

The show is released weekly on Fridays from 7am and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you can find podcasts. For more information and subscription details check the website www.stalbanspodcast.com



