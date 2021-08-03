National Trust set to open at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans
- Credit: Jon Schick
National Trust by local playwright Mial Pagan opens at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans this weekend.
Produced by Company of Ten, it's a chillingly prophetic drama about ambition and power in politics and journalism.
National Trust is the latest work by Mial Pagan whose powerful play Dancehall Sweethearts was produced by the Company of Ten at the Camden Festival in 2017.
Flawed, ambitious politician Peter Fraser teams up with his former lover, journalist Eleanor Perry, to climb the greasy pole of politics.
Believing he is in control of his own destiny, Fraser is used by others playing out their own psychodramas of power.
Personal gain outweighs responsibility and comes at a terrible cost to the country when Britain is pitched into chaos by Fraser’s policies and weakness in the face of a hard-line group in Cabinet.
It is disturbing and alarmingly familiar, with wonderful touches of humour and compassion that will have you laughing one minute, only to be pulled up short by moments of darkness in this 'State-of-the-Nation’ play.
Performances take place in the Abbey Theatre Studio on Saturday, August 7 at 7.30pm, and a matinee on Sunday, August 8 at 2pm.
Tickets are £10. With COVID secure measures implemented throughout to maximise audience safety, tickets are limited.
To book, go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.