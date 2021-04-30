Published: 11:00 AM April 30, 2021

West End performers will take to the St Albans stage at this summer's Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

Cobbles & Rhyme creatives have announced cast details for two exclusive concert performances of musical theatre favourites at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium on Sunday, July 11.

The two shows are Showtime! Hits from Hollywood, Broadway & Beyond and family show A Spoonful of Musicals.

Starring in both will be Merryl Ansah, recently announced as Heather Duke in the upcoming UK tour of smash hit musical Heathers, and Alistair So, most recently seen in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny, understudy.

Merryl also recently appeared in Disney’s The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre. Further credits include the UK and Ireland tour of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical.

Jessica Aubrey, whose credits include Sandy in Grease with Royal Caribbean and Elsa in Frozen at Disneyland Paris, and Jack Reitman, an off-West End award winner for Thrill Me at the Hope Theatre, will also perform in the concerts produced by Cobbles & Rhyme Productions.

Royal Academy of Music alumnus Jack Reitman, co-director of Cobbles & Rhyme, said: “We’re ecstatic to announce our incredible cast for these two exclusive performances, and can’t wait to get back on a stage after a 15-month break from live theatre and music.

"We’ve put together two brilliant shows that are certain to have audiences enthralled, and we’re delighted to be performing at the stunning 2,000-year-old Roman Theatre in St Albans as part of the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

"The 11th July is sure to be a day our audiences won’t forget. Tickets are already in very high demand for both shows, so book soon!”

Showtime! Hits from Hollywood, Broadway & Beyond on Sunday, July 11 at 5pm will feature two hours of your favourite songs from the greatest musicals, including Les Misérables, Wicked and Jersey Boys.

A Spoonful of Musicals can be seen on the same day at 1pm and is a practically perfect, hour-long treat designed for the whole family.

The show is jam-packed with musical theatre favourites for all ages, including Annie, Matilda, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and many many more.

Both shows will feature live piano accompaniment from John Reddel (42nd Street, Upstairs at the Gatehouse), with musical direction by Harry Haden-Brown (The Phantom of the Opera, UK tour) and direction by Jack Reitman.

The Roman Theatre Open Air Festival is run by OVO/Maltings artistic director Adam Nichols.

All performances will run in line with Government COVID-19 regulations.

Tickets start from £22 (£14 for children) for Showtime! and £15 (£11 for children) for A Spoonful of Musicals, and are on sale now at maltingstheatre.co.uk

