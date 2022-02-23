Review: Mosquitoes 'is a genuinely engaging and often funny play' at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans

Review

I was privileged enough to attend the opening night of OVO’s latest offering in the new writing festival.

Mosquitoes, by Lucy Kirkwood, hit the National Theatre in 2017 starring Olivia Colman and Olivia Williams. Now our very own OVO have put their interpretation on it under the ever-inspiring direction of Adam Nichols.

Mosquitoes explores the relationship of a family via their scientific vocation and raises some really topical questions about testing and vaccinations. It was right that OVO chose to stage this play now.

However, please don’t be put off by the idea of a 'COVID play' – it is not. This is a genuinely engaging and often funny play about family relationship with some serious messages.

For those of you who like interesting staging and sets, you are in for a real treat. The play was staged in the round. This is something I have often seen done poorly without full consideration for sight lines but Adam Nichols ensured that cast had full command of the performance area.

The audience never felt hard done by. What’s more, the intimate atmosphere of the Maltings space contributed to the staging; complementing the private turmoil as the action unfolded.

Simon Nicholas’ dynamic set comprised of simple white blocks which were moved by the cast to represent a range of settings. This was particularly effective because the audience could fill in the gaps themselves and make it personal and real.

This is a multimedia extravaganza with excellent execution of sound, lighting and projection. Without giving spoilers, I can assure you that the set takes on a life of its own.

I was in awe of the whole cast of hardworking, talented actors – everyone made their mark, whether in a large or smaller role.

Faith Turner and Emma Wright portrayed the two heroines with strength and sensitivity. Annette Holland as their mother truly commanded the art of tragi-comedy.

Whether the author intended it or not, it was the plight of teenager Luke that engaged me the most.

Will Pattle, who already has some strong credits to his name, promises to have a great career ahead of him.

His interactions with his mother and aunt were touching, funny and life affirming.

However, everyone needs credit – this production is a true example of teamwork at its best from everyone whether on or backstage.

I only have one small question about this superb production and that is why the whole cast were in tracksuit style clothes throughout. No doubt there was a good reason but personally, it felt a little distracting because it didn’t seem to ring true to every character.

In his opening words, Adam Nichols explains that the play might “risk indigestion for the audience.” I think this is less because the play is so loaded and more to do with its length.

While I would have certainly preferred it to be shorter so I could give it the concentration it deserved, the investment of time did reap its rewards.

I hope Lucy Kirkwood was able to attend this version of her play and enjoyed it as much as I did. I know that tickets are selling out fast but I strongly encourage you to get one. Great work once again OVO!

Mosquitoes can be seen at OVO at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans until Saturday, March 5, 2022.

