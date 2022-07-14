McFly on stage at Pub in the Park. - Credit: Bonnie Britain

McFly have been added to the Pub in the Park line-up set for St Albans this September.

The chart-topping 5 Colours in Her Hair and All About You band will headline the Friday night festivities in Verulamium Park on September 9.

Teasing the announcement on Wednesday, an email to PITP subscribers said: "We are super excited to announce an incredible new headline music act that will set the stage alight on Friday 9th September in St Albans."

McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones on stage at a previous Pub in the Park festival. - Credit: KILLA.FRAMEZ

Today, organisers confirmed that band as McFly, who have already wowed fans at Pub in the Park's Marlow and Warwick legs earlier in the year, and played a set at Glastonbury.





Posting on Instagram, Pub in the Park wrote: "The wait is over! We're beyond excited to reveal that our NEW St Albans Friday Evening headliner is... @mcflymusic!"

The rock-pop quartet consists of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd. Drummer Judd won the 2011 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

British boyband royalty, McFly have scored seven UK number one singles, including Obviously, I'll Be OK, their cover of Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, and Star Girl.

Other top five hits include I Wanna Hold You, That Girl, One for the Radio, and Room on the 3rd Floor.

Tom Fletcher of McFly - Credit: Bonnie Britain

The opening night of Pub in the Park 2022 in St Albans will be hosted by celebrity chef Simon Rimmer and, as well as McFly, the music line-up includes Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and a DJ set from Gok Wan.

Si King from the Hairy Bikers will host proceedings on the Saturday in Verulamium Park.

The St Albans Saturday afternoon session will feature sets from Spice Girl Melanie C and Staying out for the Summer rockers Dodgy.

I Predict a Riot and Ruby stars Kaiser Chiefs top the bill on the Saturday night.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will host Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday session on September 11.

The closing session is due to feature former Fun Lovin' Criminals frontman Huey Morgan spinning some serious tunes, as well as live performances from Aswad and Beverley Knight.

Danny Jones of McFly at Pub in the Park Marlow. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Foodies over the St Albans weekend will be able to tuck into dishes from The Mariners, The Bull & Last, Made in Oldstead, The Churchill Arms, Tom Kerridge's The Hand and Flowers, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, Cue Point, Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown’s The Green Man, and Thompson St Albans.

The delicious menus that will be served at each pub were just announced last week.

Tickets on sale now at www.pubintheparkuk.com

Tom Fletcher of McFly - Credit: GBUSH

McFly on stage. The band will play Pub in the Park in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Danny Jones of McFly. - Credit: GBUSH

Dougie Poynter of McFly. - Credit: KILLA.FRAMEZ



