Free lunchtime concerts restart at St Albans church

Published: 7:30 PM September 15, 2021

Nicola Hands will perform at St Peter's Church in St Albans at the Wednesday lunchtime concert on September 22. - Credit: St Peter's Church / Nicola Hands

Free lunchtime concerts are restarting at St Peter's Church in St Albans on Wednesdays.

Next week's concert on September 22 will be a piano recital by Nicola Hands (oboe) and Jonathan Pease (piano), with donations in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Wednesday's programme features Four Country Dances by Richard Rodney Bennett, Thomas Attwood Walmisley's Sonatina No. 1, and an oboe sonata by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Nicola and Jonathan are an established oboe and piano duo who met at Cambridge University.

Together they have performed at venues including St James Piccadilly, St Martin-in-the-Fields, St Mary Perivale, Peterborough Cathedral, St George Hanover Square, Waltham Abbey and the Schott Recital Rooms.

In January 2020 they released their first album, Light and Shade.

Their second album, Phoenix, was released in December 2020 and was praised by numerous reviewers for the ‘immaculate playing'.

Nicola graduated with distinction from the Royal Academy of Music Masters programme, where she won the Evelyn Barbirolli prize for oboe, and the Grimaldi prize for cor anglais.

Jonathan graduated with an MA in Music from Cambridge University in 2010 before undertaking further study as a pianist with Graham Fitch.

He is also a prolific composer of opera and choral music.

Wednesday lunchtime recitals at St Peter's start at 1pm.