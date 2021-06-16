Published: 5:00 PM June 16, 2021

Ivan Rodriguez De pictured at last year's concert at St Peter’s Church. - Credit: St Peter's Church

There's another free lunchtime concert in a St Albans city centre church next week, this time featuring a talented teenage pianist and cellist.

A recital by Ivan Rodriguez Deb, with accompanist Natalie Bleicher, can be enjoyed at St Peter's Church on Wednesday, June 23, with donations in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

The young musician's programme will include works by J.S. Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Telemann, Rachmaninoff and Fauré.

Fifteen-year-old Ivan began playing the piano at the age of eight at Watford School of Music. Besides being a passionate pianist, Ivan also plays the cello.

He has gained some invaluable experience from performing in many different places including the Royal Albert Hall, St John’s Church in Waterloo, St Paul’s School in Barnes, and The Barbican in January 2020 as a member of the London Schools Symphony Orchestra.

His last public performance was at St Peter’s Church in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

St Peter's Church in St Albans. - Credit: St Peter's Church

Other achievements include being invited to be mentored and perform with members of the London Philharmonic Orchestra in their Junior Artists Overture Programme and becoming a member of the NYO’s Inspire programme.

Ivan is also supported by Revd Rosemary Fletcher of Marlborough Church in St Albans, who has kindly allowed Ivan to borrow her beautiful cello and promoted him as a musician.

Wednesday lunchtime recitals start at 1pm.

To sign up visit www.stpeterschurch.uk.com/lunchtime-concerts



