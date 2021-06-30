News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Penultimate free lunchtime concert of the summer at St Peter's Church in St Albans

Alan Davies

Published: 7:00 PM June 30, 2021   
Anna Le Hair, Arwen Newband and Nick Turner will be performing at St Peter's Church in St Albans.

A St Albans church's penultimate free lunchtime concert of the summer will be performed by members of the Icknield Ensemble.

A recital by Arwen Newband (violin), Nicholas Turner (viola) and Anna Le Hair (piano) will provide the musical entertainment at St Peter's Church on Wednesday, July 7.

The unusual trio combination of violin, viola and piano will perform works by Telemann, Haydn, Vieuxtemps, Bruch and Mendelssohn.

Wednesday concerts start at 1pm with donations in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Violinist Arwen Newband.

Arwen Newband was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and after winning a scholarship travelled to London where she studied with Emanuel Hurwitz.

Nicholas Turner will be on viola.

Nicholas Turner started playing the violin at the age of eight before transferring to the viola at the age of 16.

He is now the viola player with the Icknield Ensemble, which has given recitals at this lunchtime series, and at the Trunch Music Festival in Norfolk. 

Pianist Anna Le Hair works with several choirs, both locally and in London.

Pianist Anna Le Hair.

She teaches piano and accompanies at St Albans School, and she also has a thriving private teaching practice at her home in Tring.

Following pianist Mitra Alice Tham's concert on July 14, the lunchtime series will take a break for the summer before resuming in September.

To sign up and attend the concerts, visit www.stpeterschurch.uk.com/lunchtime-concerts

