Penultimate free lunchtime concert of the summer at St Peter's Church in St Albans
- Credit: Supplied by St Peter's Church
A St Albans church's penultimate free lunchtime concert of the summer will be performed by members of the Icknield Ensemble.
A recital by Arwen Newband (violin), Nicholas Turner (viola) and Anna Le Hair (piano) will provide the musical entertainment at St Peter's Church on Wednesday, July 7.
The unusual trio combination of violin, viola and piano will perform works by Telemann, Haydn, Vieuxtemps, Bruch and Mendelssohn.
Wednesday concerts start at 1pm with donations in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.
Arwen Newband was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and after winning a scholarship travelled to London where she studied with Emanuel Hurwitz.
Nicholas Turner started playing the violin at the age of eight before transferring to the viola at the age of 16.
He is now the viola player with the Icknield Ensemble, which has given recitals at this lunchtime series, and at the Trunch Music Festival in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Local family sells 17-home property portfolio
- 2 New rapid transit link could connect St Albans, Welwyn and Hatfield with Stansted Airport
- 3 Birds' eye view: Has the St Albans bubble burst on our teens?
- 4 CCTV cameras coming to St Albans park after gang attack
- 5 Former Townsend pupil receives Diana Award
- 6 MP visits school to explore Covid response
- 7 Residents' fears over the great Verulam estate land sell-off
- 8 Motorists who kill cats should be prosecuted, says St Albans family after pet's death
- 9 Euros are impacting on number of men catching Covid in Herts, says public health chief
- 10 8,000 extra tickets announced for Pub in the Park with chef Tom Kerridge in St Albans
Pianist Anna Le Hair works with several choirs, both locally and in London.
She teaches piano and accompanies at St Albans School, and she also has a thriving private teaching practice at her home in Tring.
Following pianist Mitra Alice Tham's concert on July 14, the lunchtime series will take a break for the summer before resuming in September.
To sign up and attend the concerts, visit www.stpeterschurch.uk.com/lunchtime-concerts