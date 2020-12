Celebrating a very different Christmas in churches across St Albans and Harpenden this year

Published: 8:56 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 10:04 AM December 17, 2020

There are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate Christmas with our local churches this year, despite Covid restrictions. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

Christmas will still be celebrated in churches across St Albans, Harpenden and district this year! Christians will be rejoicing in the birth of Christ – God with us – as we have for around two thousand years. But the impact of Covid on the numbers than can gather inside for worship means that churches may have to limit attendance. Some are encouraging people to book places in advance. Others have moved services online – or a mixture of both. Here’s a round-up of many of the church services being held locally, with information about how they are being held. Please do check the website of your local church for the latest information and updates.

Rev Peter Crumpler St Paul’s Church, St Albans



Our Lady of Lourdes, Rothamsted Avenue, Harpenden, parish.rcdow.org.uk/Harpenden, 01582 712245

Christmas Eve, 5pm vigil mass in church, 10pm mass online and some attendance in church

Christmas Day, 9am mass in church, 10.30am online and some attendance in church, 12 noon mass in church

Vineyard St Albans, Brick Knoll Park, St Albans, www.thevineyardchurch.co.uk/christmas

Christmas Eve, 6pm online carol service.

Harpenden United Reformed Church, Vaughan Road, Harpenden, harpendenchurch.com, 01582 762894

Marshalswick Baptist Free Church, Sherwood Avenue, St Albans, www.mbfc.org.uk, 01727 857786

Christmas Day, 9.30am worship in church, 11am family service in church

St Michael’s Church, St Michael’s Street, St Albans

www.stmichaels-parishchurch.org.uk, 01727 835037

Christmas Eve, 12 noon online Nativity play, 9pm online Midnight Mass

St Albans Cathedral

https://www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/a-tale-on-christmas-eve, https://www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/evensong-on-christmas-eve, https://www.stalbanscathedral.org/Event/christmas-day-eucharists 01727 890210

Christmas Eve, 1pm and 2.30pm A Tale on Christmas Eve in church only, 5.30pm choral vespers in church only, 11pm Midnight Mass in church only

Christmas Day, 9.30am Christmas Day Eucharist, online and some attendance in church, 11.15am Christmas Day Eucharist in church only

High Street Methodist Church, High Street, Harpenden https://highstreet.church/christmas 01582 713056

Christmas Eve, 3pm online Christingle

Christmas Day, 10am online Christmas Day celebration

St Leonard’s Church, Church End, Sandridge

www.sandridgechurch.org.uk, 07305 415057

Christmas Eve, 10am-4pm Journey to Bethlehem, an interactive trail with children’s crafts in church only, 11.30pm Midnight Mass in church only

Christmas Day, 10am Family Communion Service, in church only

St Paul’s Church, corner of Blandford and Hatfield Roads, St Albans

www.stpauls-stalbans.org/Christmas, 01727 846281

Christmas Eve, 4pm the Gogglebox Nativity, online only, 11.30pm Midnight Communion online only

Christmas Day, 8am Traditional Holy Communion online only, 10.30am Christmas celebration online and some attendance in church.

Ss Alban and Stephen RC Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

www.albanstephen.org.uk, 01727 853585

Christmas Eve, 5pm Christmas Eve Vigil Mass online only, 6.30pm Prayer at the Crib in church only, 11pm Christmas Night Mass online only.

Christmas Day, 9am Christmas Day Mass online only, 10am Prayer at the Crib in church only.

St Peter’s Church, St Peter’s Street, St Albans

www.stpeterschurch.uk.com, 01727 855485

Christmas Eve, 3pm Crib Service online and some attendance in church, 6.30pm Carols by Candlelight online and some attendance in church, 11.30pm Midnight Communion online and some attendance in church

Christmas Day, 8am Communion on Christmas Day in church only, 10am All-Age Worship online and some attendance in church, 11am Christmas Day Mattins online only.

Harpenden Quakers, Friends Meeting House, 12 Southdown Road, Harpenden, Harpenden Quakers.org.uk, 01582 460347

Christmas Day, 10.30am Meeting for Worship in church only

Trinity URC, Homewood Road, St Albans, Greenwood URC, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

www.trinitystalbans.org.uk

Christmas Day, 10am Christmas Day Family Worship online only

St Saviour’s (CofE), Sandpit Lane, St Albans

www.ssaviours.org 07841 403355

Christmas Eve, 3pm Come to the Crib! in church only, 11.30pm Midnight Mass in church only Christmas Day, 8am Early Mass in church only, 10am Parish Mass in church only.

Crabtree Church, Crabtree Lane, Harpenden

www.crabtreechurch.org.uk

Christmas Day, 10.30am Open Air Christmas Morning Celebration in church only

All Saints’ Church, Station Road, Harpenden

http://parishofharpenden.org/all-saints/ 01582 765524

Christmas Eve, drop-in 3-6pm Walkthrough Christmas Eve Crib Experience in church only, 11.30pm Traditional Midnight Communion in church only

Christmas Day, 10am Service of Celebration for Christmas online and some attendance in church

St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Harpenden

www.stjohnsharpenden.org.uk 01582 712776

Christmas Eve, 3pm carols for all the family (outside so wrap-up warm!) in church only

Christmas Day, 9.30am Family Communion with carols, online and some attendance in church

