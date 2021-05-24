Published: 10:05 AM May 24, 2021

Gigs have started again at grassroots live music venue The Horn in St Albans. - Credit: Alan Davies

Live music has made a welcome return to a popular grassroots venue in St Albans following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Gigs – socially distanced for the time being – have resumed at The Horn.

After a hectic first week of shows, Luke Hinton, the director of Juicebox Live Promotions and booking manager for the Victoria Street venue, said: "We are delighted that we have been able to welcome live music back to The Horn since moving in to Step 3 on the government’s roadmap last week.

"It has been truly wonderful to have been able to welcome incredible musicians back on to the stage and those behind the scenes that make the shows happen back again, too.

"Each and every show has proven to be emotional and a reminder how important being able to watch live performances can be for someone’s mental well-being."

The Subways' Billy Lunn is among those due to play The Horn later this week.

The frontman, guitarist and producer of the Welwyn Garden City band will play a special solo show on Friday, May 28.

He will be performing acoustic versions of some of the group's biggest hits, including Rock & Roll Queen.

All gigs currently have a strict capacity limit to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Luke explained: "The events we’re hosting are all socially distanced seated – restricted to just 40 people –where we have followed the government’s guidance for both performing arts and pubs and bars to do all we can to make the experience as safe and enjoyable for everyone that we can.

"Without the Culture Recovery Fund provided by government and Arts Council, Music Venue Trust and the overwhelming support by countless people we would not be here bringing live music back to this much-loved grassroots music venue in St Albans."

The award-winning independent promoter added: "We’d like to express huge thanks to everyone that has shown their support to The Horn in these difficult times, and we look forward to seeing many more of you back here soon in the coming weeks and months.

"Don’t forget to check out the great shows we have announced already with some more exciting shows coming soon."

For latest gig listings, visit www.thehorn.co.uk



