Enjoy a marvellously merry Christmas show in St Albans.

Join the gallant outlaw Robin Hood and his band of mischievous merry men (and women) at Trestle Arts Base as Lamphouse Theatre takes Sherwood Forest on the road this Christmas.

Lamphouse’s Christmas treat, Robin Hood, is a fun-filled, musical alternative to traditional pantomime.

Featuring new songs, hair-raising sword fights, fabulous dance routines, live music, laughs and lots of hats, this exciting new take on Robin Hood is the perfect way to kick off Christmas.

Director Tom Fox said: “It’s great to be back on the road again, especially with this laugh-a-minute musical extravaganza.

"We’re taking the legend of Robin Hood, twisting it round and creating a great night out for the whole family this Christmas!”

With the help of the brilliant Maid Marion, the gang battles the evil Sheriff of Nottingham and steals from the rich to give to the poor.

But can Robin save the forest and everything he holds dear before Prince John takes the crown?

See for yourself at Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive on Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19.

Trestle creative director Helen Barnett said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Lamphouse back this Christmas after last year’s performance of A Christmas Carol had to be moved online due to restrictions.

"Christmas at Trestle Arts Base is such a vibrant time and Robin Hood is the perfect family show for all those looking for an alternative to large scale panto without missing out on any of the music, mayhem and magic!”

Rehearsals for Robin Hood. - Credit: Lamphouse Theatre

Well known for their hilarious family shows, Peterborough-based theatre company Lamphouse always guarantee a fantastic night out, and Robin Hood promises to be no different.

Whether you’re six or 106 you’ll enjoy this fresh new take on the traditional tale.

Tickets cost £12 adults and £10 concessions. Group discounts are also available.

Visit www.trestle.org.uk for more on Trestle Theatre and www.ticketsource.co.uk/trestletheatrecompany to book tickets.

Rehearsals for Robin Hood. - Credit: Lamphouse Theatre



