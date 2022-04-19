Three women united by blood, divided by generation, bond in Katy Brand's 3Women at Abbey Theatre
- Credit: Abbey Theatre
Actor and comedian Katy Brand's honest and hilarious play about female bonding, 3Women, opens at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans this week.
Here’s to female family bonding and buried resentment as Katy Brand, of Peep Show, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang and Have I Got News For You fame, takes a sharp and funny look at the consequences of the generation gap on our attitudes, cultural expectations and family dynamic.
When a mother, daughter and granddaughter, separated by language and attitudes, gather on the eve of a family wedding, what will be revealed, and will the three generations of women find a path to redemption?
Affection, irritation and downright incomprehension make this an entertaining insight into the strange dynamics of families.
Suzie Major has performed many principal roles in productions with the Company of Ten, as well as at many other local theatres.
Suzie says: "I'm really looking forward to getting my teeth into the part of Eleanor, a bitter, sharp-tongued alcoholic with a compelling dry wit and no verbal filter at all!
"As drink loosens her tongue, we discover the causes of her dissatisfaction, and her resentment over her daughter’s life choices.
"Although she adores her teenage granddaughter, she is completely nonplussed by her attitude to gender and sex.
"It is an hilarious study of three generations of women and their different roles in society."
Director Phil Reardon writes: "We have had enormous fun bringing this comical play 'off the page'.
"Our very talented cast are bringing out the subtlety of this nuanced script and deftly handling the acerbic wit.
"If you have half as much fun watching this play as we have had making it, you won't be disappointed."
Performances of 3Women take place in the Company of Ten Studio from Friday, April 22 to Saturday, April 30 at 8pm, with a matinee on Sunday, April 24 at 2.30pm.
To book tickets, go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861. Please note that the Thursday evening performance has a reduced number of tickets on sale to allow for some social distancing.