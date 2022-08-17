Kaiser Chiefs to perform extra show at Pub in the Park 2022 in St Albans
- Credit: Pub in the Park
Kaiser Chiefs will perform an extra show at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.
Due to huge demand, organisers have just announced an additional Kaiser Chiefs performance on Saturday, September 10.
The chart-topping I Predict A Riot and Ruby group were due to headline the Saturday evening session in St Albans.
They will now also play the Saturday afternoon session in Verulamium Park, with a new release of tickets to see the band going on general sale at midday this Friday, August 19.
Kaiser Chiefs join Spice Girl Melanie C and Staying Out For The Summer and Good Enough band Dodgy on the Saturday afternoon music line-up.
This will be the first time in the history of Pub in the Park that a main stage headliner has played twice on the same day.
Pub in the Park posted on Instagram: "With so many of you wanting to see them play Verulamium Park, we’re giving you another chance to get tickets to watch them perform live.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by a train between St Albans and London
- 2 Body of man in his 40s found in Hemel Hempstead
- 3 Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Hertfordshire teenager
- 4 Fresh call for safer crossing on route into city centre
- 5 Car and moped crash in St Albans
- 6 Man breaks ankle during 'assault' in Hemel Hempstead
- 7 Married at First Sight: St Albans' Whitney wants to walk down the aisle
- 8 Call for hosepipe ban to protect River Ver
- 9 St Albans Striders brave the heat to tackle numerous races
- 10 Main footpath closed while CCOS South work underway
"They'll be joining Melanie C and Dodgy – that's a pretty awesome way to spend a Saturday afternoon!"
Tickets will go on general sale from noon on Friday, August 19 from www.pubintheparkuk.com
You can also sign-up for access to the pre-sale, which gives priority access to tickets from 10am on August 19.
Adult tickets start from £55.51 including box office fees. All bookings are subject to a £2 transaction fee.
The afternoon session runs from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
The Friday evening session on September 9 will be headlined by McFly with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Gok Wan also on the bill.
The Lazy Sunday session in St Albans features Beverley Knight, Aswad and a Huey Morgan DJ set.