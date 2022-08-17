Kaiser Chiefs will now also play the Saturday afternoon session at Pub in the Park 2022 in St Albans on Saturday, September 10, joining Melanic C and Dodgy on the bill. The band are also playing the Saturday night. - Credit: Pub in the Park

Kaiser Chiefs will perform an extra show at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.

Due to huge demand, organisers have just announced an additional Kaiser Chiefs performance on Saturday, September 10.

The chart-topping I Predict A Riot and Ruby group were due to headline the Saturday evening session in St Albans.

They will now also play the Saturday afternoon session in Verulamium Park, with a new release of tickets to see the band going on general sale at midday this Friday, August 19.

Kaiser Chiefs join Spice Girl Melanie C and Staying Out For The Summer and Good Enough band Dodgy on the Saturday afternoon music line-up.

This will be the first time in the history of Pub in the Park that a main stage headliner has played twice on the same day.

Pub in the Park posted on Instagram: "With so many of you wanting to see them play Verulamium Park, we’re giving you another chance to get tickets to watch them perform live.

"They'll be joining Melanie C and Dodgy – that's a pretty awesome way to spend a Saturday afternoon!"

Tickets will go on general sale from noon on Friday, August 19 from www.pubintheparkuk.com

You can also sign-up for access to the pre-sale, which gives priority access to tickets from 10am on August 19.

Adult tickets start from £55.51 including box office fees. All bookings are subject to a £2 transaction fee.

The afternoon session runs from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The Friday evening session on September 9 will be headlined by McFly with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Gok Wan also on the bill.

The Lazy Sunday session in St Albans features Beverley Knight, Aswad and a Huey Morgan DJ set.