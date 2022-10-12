Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson will appear in panto Jack and the Beanstalk at the Alban Arena this Christmas. - Credit: Alban Arena / Evolution

A giant of a pantomime will be stomping into St Albans this Christmas.

Jack and the Beanstalk can be seen at The Alban Arena from Friday, December 9, 2022 to Monday, January 2, 2023.

Leading the panto cast this year will be former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson as Luke Backinanger.

Shaun is best known for playing Barry Evans in the BBC One soap and in Ricky Gervais’ Extras.

He will be joined in the fun-filled, family panto by the brilliant Ian Kirkby.

Back at the Arena by popular demand, Ian will be playing Dame Trott in this year's show.

The panto cast also includes Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fairy Sugarsnap, direct from playing Fantine in the West End production Les Misérables, AJ Jenks as Jack Trott, Damian Patton as Billy, and Lauren Chia as Jess.

The show will be produced by Evolution, the same award-winning team behind the Alban Arena’s Sleeping Beauty in 2019.

Written by regular pantomime producer Paul Hendy and directed by Dorcas Wood, Jack and the Beanstalk promises lavish sets, hilarious jokes, and FE-FI-FO fun for the whole family!

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 01727 844488 or online at www.alban-arena.co.uk.