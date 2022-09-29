Live like Common People as indie night returns to St Albans

St Albans' first and foremost charity indie night is set to make a triumphant return this October.

Common People are bringing their awesome 90s indie night back to the Pioneer Club on Saturday October 15, with more banging tunes from the likes of Pulp, Oasis, Blur, Nirvana, Green Day and Ash alongside some long-forgotten classics.

DJs Sarah C and Ed the Saint will also be back to deliver an night you won't forget - if it's danceable it's on the set list!

Organiser Jon "JP" Prayer said: "We're back for another hometown spectacular! Expect the usual mix of 90's indie anthems and forgotten classics alongside a friendly atmosphere and not forgetting the cans of Red Stripe!

See you on the dancefloor!"

As usual Common People will be donating 10 per cent of their profits to a local charity, in this case Herts Young Homeless, helping them to continue their work with young people at risk of homelessness.

To get your hands on a ticket head to https://www.wegottickets.com/Commonpeopleindienight